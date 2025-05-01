Connecticut Sun Continues Partnership with Post University for the 2025 Season

May 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced Post University as an official partner for the 2025 season. This continued collaboration reflects both organizations' shared commitment to empowering women, supporting education, and fostering local community engagement.

The Connecticut Sun and Post University are aligned in their mission to provide equity and access to education. As part of the partnership, Post University will sponsor the Sun's "Threes for Degrees" initiative through the organization's Game Action Give-Backs program, where a donation will be made for every three-pointer scored by a Sun player throughout the season. Funds raised will be directed to a student at Post University, helping to support their academic journey. Last season, Post University raised $15,000 through this initiative--a level of success both organizations hope to replicate for the 2025 season.

"At Post University, we believe that when you elevate women in sports and invest in their education, you don't just change lives-you ignite progress," said John L. Hopkins, CEO & President of Post University. "This partnership is a testament to the power of resilience, leadership, and intentional collaboration to drive, access, and empowerment on and off the court."

In addition, Post University will sponsor the Connecticut Sun's Women of Inspiration theme night on Saturday, August 30 at 7:00 PM EST against the Minnesota Lynx--a special event that highlights women who are changing the game in their respective fields. The night will celebrate powerful women leaders, both in sports and beyond, and the impactful contributions they are making to their communities and industries.

The partnership also includes a social content series, Off Court Opportunities, which will showcase the stories of former athletes who have transitioned into high-profile front office roles within the league. The first installments will feature Morgan Tuck and Jen Rizzotti, who will share their journeys from playing professionally to working in the front office with the Sun.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Post University as a partner for the 2025 season," said Jen Rizzotti, President of the Connecticut Sun. "Their dedication to education, women's sports, and supporting the local community makes them the perfect fit for our team. We are excited to work together to create meaningful opportunities for both Post University students and the next generation of women in sports."

