Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2025 Training Camp Roster
April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, Connecticut Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck and Head Coach Rachid Meziane finalized the 2025 training camp roster. The team will begin training camp on Sunday, April 27 in Uncasville, CT.
Eight-time WNBA All-Star and former No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick Tina Charles makes her return to the Sun for the 2025 season, after re-signing with the team as a free agent in February. Charles began her illustrious career with Connecticut in 2010, playing four seasons with the team and picking up WNBA Rookie of the Year (2010) and Most Valuable Player (2012) honors. Returners from the Sun's 2024 squad include veteran guard Marina Mabrey and fourth-year center Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Mabrey will appear in her first training camp with the Sun this season, as she was acquired by the team midway through the 2024 regular season, while Nelson-Ododa makes her third appearance at Connecticut's training camp.
WNBA vets Lindsay Allen and Diamond DeShields will attend their first Sun training camp this year. DeShields signed with the Sun as a free agent on February 3, while Allen was acquired by Connecticut on February 4 in a trade with the Chicago Sky. Seasoned overseas pro Yvonne Anderson returns to Connecticut for her second training camp appearance in 2025. The two-time Olympian signed with the Sun as a free agent on February 6 but made her WNBA debut with the team in 2022, where she appeared in 11 contests. Additionally, point-guard Jacy Sheldon will enter her second season in the WNBA and attend her first camp with the Sun after being acquired by the team from the Dallas Wings in a four-team trade on February 1.
The Sun's 2025 WNBA draftees Aneesah Morrow (No. 7 pick), Saniya Rivers (No. 8 pick) and Rayah Marshall (No. 25 pick) will be in attendance, as well as Connecticut's 2024 WNBA Draft picks Leila Lacan (No. 10) and Abbey Hsu (No. 36), who will both be making their first WNBA training camp appearance. Additionally, 2024 Sun forward Caitlin Bickle, along with Kamila Borkowska, Kariata Diaby, Mya Hollingshed, Madison Hayes, Morgan Maly, Amy Okonkwo, Robyn Parks and Haley Peters will compete for a spot on the Connecticut Sun's 2025 roster.
Connecticut Sun 2025 Training Camp Roster:
NO. NAME POS. HT DOB EXP FROM
15 Lindsay Allen G 5-8 3/20/95 7 Notre Dame
12 Yvonne Anderson G 5-7 3/8/90 1 Texas-Austin
51 Caitlin Bickle F 6-1 5/5/00 1 Baylor
11 Kamila Borkowska C 6-7 7/26/02 R Poland
31 Tina Charles C 6-4 12/5/88 13 Connecticut
1 Diamond DeShields G 6-1 2/5/95 6 Tennessee
23 Kariata Diaby C 6-4 6/29/25 R Ivory Coast
14 Madison Hayes G 6-0 11/26/01 R NC State
8 Mya Hollingshed F 6-3 10/29/99 R Colorado
35 Abbey Hsu G 5-11 3/22/01 R Columbia
47 Leila Lacan G 5-11 6/2/04 R France
3 Marina Mabrey G 5-11 9/14/96 6 Notre Dame
30 Morgan Maly G-F 6-1 1/25/02 R Creighton
13 Rayah Marshall F 6-4 11/15/03 R Southern California
24 Aneesah Morrow F 6-1 2/3/03 R LSU
10 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 8/17/00 2 Connecticut
0 Amy Okonkwo F 6-2 8/26/96 R TCU
21 Robyn Parks F 6-1 6/19/92 1 VCU
7 Haley Peters F 6-3 9/17/92 3 Duke
22 Saniya Rivers G 6-1 3/4/03 R NC State
4 Jacy Sheldon G 5-10 8/23/00 1 Ohio State
Coaching Staff
Head Coach: Rachid Meziane
Assistant Coach: Pascal Angillis
Assistant Coach: Roneeka Hodges
Assistant Coach: Ashlee McGee
Head of Player Development: Chaz Franklin
General Manager: Morgan Tuck
The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.
