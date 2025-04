Dallas Wings Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings tip off training camp on Sunday, April 27, and announced their full 2025 training camp roster today. Training camp will take place at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

2025 Dallas Wings Training Camp Roster

# Name Pos. Ht. Exp. From

1 NaLyssa Smith F 6-4 3 yrs Baylor/USA

2 Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 7 yrs Louisville/USA

3 Kaila Charles* G/F 6-1 4 yrs Maryland/USA

4 Joyner Holmes F 6-3 5 yrs Texas/USA

5 Paige Bueckers G 6-0 R Connecticut/USA

6 Madison Scott G/F 6-2 R Mississippi/USA

7 Aaronette Vonleh C 6-3 R Baylor/USA

10 Aziaha James G 5-10 R North Carolina State/USA

11 JJ Quinerly G 5-8 R West Virginia/USA

12 Mikiah Herbert Harrigan F 6-2 3 yrs South Carolina/Anguilla

15 Teaira McCowan C 6-7 6 yrs Mississippi State/USA

18 Luisa Geiselsöder* C 6-4 R Germany

20 Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 2 yrs Villanova/USA

21 DiJonai Carrington G/F 5-11 4 yrs Baylor/USA

23 Mai Yamamoto G 5-5 R Japan

24 Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 6 yrs Notre Dame/USA

25 McKenzie Forbes G/F 6-0 R Southern California/USA

52 Tyasha Harris G 5-10 5 yrs South Carolina/USA

* will arrive late to training camp due to overseas commitment

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.