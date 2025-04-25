Connecticut Sun Announce Lux Bond & Green as Official Jeweler Through the 2026 Season

April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is excited to announce a two-year partnership with Lux Bond & Green, naming them the Official Jeweler of the team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Lux Bond & Green, known for its reputation as a premier luxury brand, will provide the Sun with the opportunity to elevate both fan and player experience. As part of the agreement, the Sun and Lux Bond & Green will work together to promote player self-expression and fashion, with an emphasis on equity and access to luxury brands for the players. One of the key activations will include an editorial content series where players will be styled in their basketball gear alongside Lux Bond & Green jewelry. The series will highlight the intersection of sports and fashion, showcasing that players are multifaceted individuals with unique styles both on and off the court. This campaign will offer fans an intimate look at the players beyond the game, further enhancing the connection between the team and its supporters.

"Partnering with the Connecticut Sun and the WNBA is a tremendous honor for the Lux Bond & Green family," said Lux Bond & Green President and CEO, John Green. As a family-owned luxury business with over 125 years of experience in fine jewelry, watches, and gifts, we know the value of excellence, dedication, and creating unforgettable moments. That's why teaming up with Connecticut's own successful professional women's basketball team feels like a perfect match. Together, we celebrate quality, value, and the power of passion-on and off the court. Women's sports are finally getting the recognition they deserve, and our team of 100 professionals is thrilled to be part of this exciting journey. We're proud to stand with the Connecticut Sun at the Mohegan Sun-here's to a season of unforgettable memories. Let the games begin!"

Lux Bond & Green will be the sponsor of the Sun's revamped Courtside Club. The club will feature Lux Bond & Green branding, creating an elevated space for courtside members to enjoy a luxury experience. The reimagined club will also feature exclusive jewelry displays, offering a fun and interactive way for fans to engage with the brand during the game. Furthermore, Lux Bond & Green will continue to curate exclusive opportunities for the Sun's courtside members, celebrating the unwavering support of fans who champion women's sports. Special events, exclusive gifts, and unique experiences will be part of the ongoing collaboration, ensuring that every fan feels valued and recognized for their commitment to the Sun and women's athletics.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lux Bond & Green. This partnership will not only elevate player experience but will also provide our fans with a deeper connection to the Sun, celebrating both the athletes and the fashion that defines them. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable moments both on and off the court, while continuing to champion self-expression and access to luxury for all." - Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President

