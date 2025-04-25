Storm Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced their 16-person training camp roster today as the team begins preparations for the 2025 WNBA season this Sunday, April 27 at the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance.

The Storm's four returners from last season's roster, Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Ezi Magbegor, and Gabby Williams, boast a combined 16 All-Star appearances, three WNBA championships and three EuroLeague championships.

Alysha Clark, who won two WNBA championships with the Storm in 2018 and 2020, will make her return to Seattle, along with Katie Lou Samuelson, who shot a career-high 45.6% (72-158) from the field with Storm in 2021.

Erica Wheeler, the first player in WNBA history to win All-Star Game MVP after going undrafted, Zia Cooke, who ranked within the top 10 among bench guards in points per 40 minutes last season (16.0), and 2025 All-Turkish KBSL First Team Selection Brianna Fraser will make their Emerald City debut. Li Yueru, a three-time Chinese WCBA champion, was traded to the Storm this offseason, as well as 2021 WNBA Champion Lexie Brown. The Storm's No. 26 pick in 2024, Mackenzie Holmes, signed with the team after missing last season due to a knee injury.

Seattle added several new faces to the roster this month on draft day, including Dominique Malonga (No. 2 pick), a two-time EuroCup monthly MVP who won a silver medal with France last summer, Serena Sundell (No. 26 pick), Madison Conner (No. 29 pick), and Jordan Hobbs (No. 34 pick).

Storm Season Tickets, Mini and Flex Plans and Group Experiences and single game tickets are available for the 2025 season. For more information, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.