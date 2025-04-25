Las Vegas Aces Training Camp Set to Tip April 27

LAS VEGAS - Featuring a 17-player roster and headlined by reigning league M'VP A'ja Wilson, the 2025 Las Vegas Aces training camp is set to tip off at 11 am on April 27. The Aces also return six-time WNBA All-Star Chelsea Gray, two-time WNBA All-Star Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell, Queen Egbo, Megan Gustafson and Kiah Stokes.

During the offseason the Aces acquired three-time WNBA champion and 2023 league scoring leader Jewell Loyd, signed their 2024 WNBA draftee Liz Kitley and welcomed league veterans Dana Evans, Tiffany Mitchell and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. The Aces training camp roster also features third-year player Crystal Bradford and rookies Jordyn Jenkins, Deja Kelly, Aaliyah Nye and Harmoni Turner.

Following four practices, the Aces will host Dallas in South Bend, Indiana, for the first of their two preseason contests, presented by Las Vegas, on May 2 (4 pm PT on ION) and return to Las Vegas for a May 6 (7 pm PT on Vegas 34) preseason game against Phoenix.

Up to 12 athletes may be on a WNBA roster and teams have until May 15 to announce their final team.

One of the original WNBA franchises, the Las Vegas Aces tip-off the 2025 season at New York on May 17, followed by a May 20 contest at Connecticut before returning home to welcome Washington in their 2025 home opener May 23 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Season ticket membership packages are sold out. However, some single-game tickets are still available.

2025 LAS VEGAS ACES - ALPHABETICAL ROSTER

NO NAME POS HGT WGT DOB YEAR COLLEGE/COUNTRY HOMETOWN

1 Kierstan Bell F 6-1 176 03/16/2000 4th Florida Gulf Coast Alliance, OH

8 Crystal Bradford F 6-0 170 11/01/1993 3rd Central Michigan Detroit, MI

4 Queen Egbo F/C 6-4 190 06/29/2000 4th Baylor Houston, TX

11 Dana Evans G 5-6 145 08/01/1998 5th Louisville Gary, IN

12 Chelsea Gray G 5-11 170 10/08/1992 11th Duke Manteca, CA

17 Megan Gustafson C 6-4 195 12/13/1996 7th Iowa Port Wing, WI

35 Jordyn Jenkins F 6-0 n/a 01/16/2002 R UTSA Wenton, WA

2 Deja Kelly G 5-8 n/a 09/08/2001 R Oregon Duncanville, TX

33 Elizabeth Kitley C 6-6 195 09/17/2001 R Virginia Tech Summerfield, NC

24 Jewell Loyd G 5-11 175 10/05/1993 11th Notre Dame Lincolnwood, IL

3 Tiffany Mitchell G 5-9 169 09/23/1994 10th South Carolina Charlotte, NC

13 Aaliyah Nye G/F 6-0 n/a 08/14/2002 R Alabama East Lansing, MI

32 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F 6-4 193 08/22/1992 11th Middle Tennessee Queens, NY

41 Kiah Stokes C 6-3 191 03/30/1993 10th Connecticut Cedar Rapids, IA

14 Harmoni Turner G 5-10 n/a 10/04/2001 R Harvard Mansfield, TX

22 A'ja Wilson C 6-4 195 08/08/1996 8th South Carolina Hopkins, SC

0 Jackie Young G 6-0 165 09/16/1997 7th Notre Dame Princeton, IN

Head Coach: Becky Hammon

Assistant Coach: Charlene Thomas-Swinson

Assistant Coach: Ty Ellis

Assistant Coach: Larry Lewis

Player Development Coach: John Lucas III

Director of Health and Performance: Ciara Burgi

Lead Rehabilitation Specialist: Jerrica Thomas

Lead Athletic Trainer: Bryson Creer

Lead Performance Coach: Stephanie Sharpe

Manager, Basketball Operations: Anna Gomez

Head Equipment Manager: Dashaun Jackson

Basketball Operations Coordinator: Rashaad Zimmerman

Assistant Player Development Coach: PJ Savoy Jr.

PRO-NUN-C-A-SHUN GUYD

PLAYERS STAFF

Kierstan (KEER-stin) Bell Ciara (c-AIR-uh - like the Sierra mountains) Burgi (BURR-ghee)

Megan Gustafson (GUST-uff-sun)

Aaliyah (uh-LEE-uh) Nye (NY - rhymes with eye)

Kiah (KEE-uh) Stokes

A'ja (A-zhuh - like the continent, Asia) Wilson

