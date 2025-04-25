Las Vegas Aces Training Camp Set to Tip April 27
April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - Featuring a 17-player roster and headlined by reigning league M'VP A'ja Wilson, the 2025 Las Vegas Aces training camp is set to tip off at 11 am on April 27. The Aces also return six-time WNBA All-Star Chelsea Gray, two-time WNBA All-Star Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell, Queen Egbo, Megan Gustafson and Kiah Stokes.
During the offseason the Aces acquired three-time WNBA champion and 2023 league scoring leader Jewell Loyd, signed their 2024 WNBA draftee Liz Kitley and welcomed league veterans Dana Evans, Tiffany Mitchell and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. The Aces training camp roster also features third-year player Crystal Bradford and rookies Jordyn Jenkins, Deja Kelly, Aaliyah Nye and Harmoni Turner.
Following four practices, the Aces will host Dallas in South Bend, Indiana, for the first of their two preseason contests, presented by Las Vegas, on May 2 (4 pm PT on ION) and return to Las Vegas for a May 6 (7 pm PT on Vegas 34) preseason game against Phoenix.
Up to 12 athletes may be on a WNBA roster and teams have until May 15 to announce their final team.
One of the original WNBA franchises, the Las Vegas Aces tip-off the 2025 season at New York on May 17, followed by a May 20 contest at Connecticut before returning home to welcome Washington in their 2025 home opener May 23 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Season ticket membership packages are sold out. However, some single-game tickets are still available.
2025 LAS VEGAS ACES - ALPHABETICAL ROSTER
NO NAME POS HGT WGT DOB YEAR COLLEGE/COUNTRY HOMETOWN
1 Kierstan Bell F 6-1 176 03/16/2000 4th Florida Gulf Coast Alliance, OH
8 Crystal Bradford F 6-0 170 11/01/1993 3rd Central Michigan Detroit, MI
4 Queen Egbo F/C 6-4 190 06/29/2000 4th Baylor Houston, TX
11 Dana Evans G 5-6 145 08/01/1998 5th Louisville Gary, IN
12 Chelsea Gray G 5-11 170 10/08/1992 11th Duke Manteca, CA
17 Megan Gustafson C 6-4 195 12/13/1996 7th Iowa Port Wing, WI
35 Jordyn Jenkins F 6-0 n/a 01/16/2002 R UTSA Wenton, WA
2 Deja Kelly G 5-8 n/a 09/08/2001 R Oregon Duncanville, TX
33 Elizabeth Kitley C 6-6 195 09/17/2001 R Virginia Tech Summerfield, NC
24 Jewell Loyd G 5-11 175 10/05/1993 11th Notre Dame Lincolnwood, IL
3 Tiffany Mitchell G 5-9 169 09/23/1994 10th South Carolina Charlotte, NC
13 Aaliyah Nye G/F 6-0 n/a 08/14/2002 R Alabama East Lansing, MI
32 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F 6-4 193 08/22/1992 11th Middle Tennessee Queens, NY
41 Kiah Stokes C 6-3 191 03/30/1993 10th Connecticut Cedar Rapids, IA
14 Harmoni Turner G 5-10 n/a 10/04/2001 R Harvard Mansfield, TX
22 A'ja Wilson C 6-4 195 08/08/1996 8th South Carolina Hopkins, SC
0 Jackie Young G 6-0 165 09/16/1997 7th Notre Dame Princeton, IN
2025 LAS VEGAS ACES - NUMERICAL ROSTER
NO NAME POS HGT WGT DOB YEAR COLLEGE/COUNTRY HOMETOWN
0 Jackie Young G 6-0 165 09/16/1997 7th Notre Dame Princeton, IN
1 Kierstan Bell F 6-1 176 03/16/2000 4th Florida Gulf Coast Alliance, OH
2 Deja Kelly G 5-8 n/a 09/08/2001 R Oregon Duncanville, TX
3 Tiffany Mitchell G 5-9 169 09/23/1994 10th South Carolina Charlotte, NC
4 Queen Egbo F/C 6-4 190 06/29/2000 4th Baylor Houston, TX
8 Crystal Bradford F 6-0 170 11/01/1993 3rd Central Michigan Detroit, MI
11 Dana Evans G 5-6 145 08/01/1998 5th Louisville Gary, IN
12 Chelsea Gray G 5-11 170 10/08/1992 11th Duke Manteca, CA
13 Aaliyah Nye G/F 6-0 n/a 08/14/2002 R Alabama East Lansing, MI
14 Harmoni Turner G 5-10 n/a 10/04/2001 R Harvard Mansfield, TX
17 Megan Gustafson C 6-4 195 12/13/1996 7th Iowa Port Wing, WI
22 A'ja Wilson C 6-4 195 08/08/1996 8th South Carolina Hopkins, SC
24 Jewell Loyd G 5-11 175 10/05/1993 11th Notre Dame Lincolnwood, IL
32 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F 6-4 193 08/22/1992 11th Middle Tennessee Queens, NY
33 Elizabeth Kitley C 6-6 195 09/17/2001 R Virginia Tech Summerfield, NC
35 Jordyn Jenkins F 6-0 n/a 01/16/2002 R UTSA Wenton, WA
41 Kiah Stokes C 6-3 191 03/30/1993 10th Connecticut Cedar Rapids, IA
Head Coach: Becky Hammon
Assistant Coach: Charlene Thomas-Swinson
Assistant Coach: Ty Ellis
Assistant Coach: Larry Lewis
Player Development Coach: John Lucas III
Director of Health and Performance: Ciara Burgi
Lead Rehabilitation Specialist: Jerrica Thomas
Lead Athletic Trainer: Bryson Creer
Lead Performance Coach: Stephanie Sharpe
Manager, Basketball Operations: Anna Gomez
Head Equipment Manager: Dashaun Jackson
Basketball Operations Coordinator: Rashaad Zimmerman
Assistant Player Development Coach: PJ Savoy Jr.
PRO-NUN-C-A-SHUN GUYD
PLAYERS STAFF
Kierstan (KEER-stin) Bell Ciara (c-AIR-uh - like the Sierra mountains) Burgi (BURR-ghee)
Megan Gustafson (GUST-uff-sun)
Aaliyah (uh-LEE-uh) Nye (NY - rhymes with eye)
Kiah (KEE-uh) Stokes
A'ja (A-zhuh - like the continent, Asia) Wilson
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2025
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Performance Staff Hires - Golden State Valkyries
- Las Vegas Aces Training Camp Set to Tip April 27 - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Dallas Wings
- New York Liberty Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - New York Liberty
- Storm Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Seattle Storm
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2025 Training Camp Roster - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Los Angeles Sparks
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Atlanta Dream
- Connecticut Sun Announce Lux Bond & Green as Official Jeweler Through the 2026 Season - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Las Vegas Aces Training Camp Set to Tip April 27
- Las Vegas Aces Waive Elena Tsineke
- Las Vegas Aces Sign Jordyn Jenkins to Training Camp Contract
- Las Vegas Aces Sign Deja Kelly to Training Camp Contract
- In the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Las Vegas Aces Select ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦