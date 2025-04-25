Sparks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks, led by Head Coach Lynne Roberts, open training camp Sunday, April 27.
Sparks' training camp will feature three-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum, who was acquired in February. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA champion arrived in Los Angeles via a three-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. Joining Plum are seven players returning from the 2024 Sparks team, led by three-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby and WNBA All-Rookie forward Rickea Jackson. Also returning are WNBA Champion Azurá Stevens, All-Star Odyssey Sims, 2021 WNBA All-Rookie guard Aari McDonald and 2022 first-round draft pick Rae Burrell. Cameron Brink, the Sparks' 2024 second overall draft pick, will be present while she continues to rehab from injury.
Other additions include two players who excelled in Australia's WNBL this offseason, the Sparks' 2023 14th overall draft pick Shaneice Swain and 2022 WNBL MVP forward Anneli Maley. Guard Julie Allemand, traded to the Sparks from Chicago along with Li Yueru and a 2025 third-round draft pick, returns to the States to play in Los Angeles. Center Masha Kliundikova (formerly Maria Vadeeva), a Sparks first-round pick in 2017, is back from Russia to play for the purple and gold for the first time since 2019. Veterans two-time WNBA Champion center Mercedes Russell and forward Emma Cannon also join the Sparks ahead of the 2025 season.
The organization is excited to welcome 2025 No. 9 pick Sarah Ashlee Barker (Alabama), No. 21 pick Sania Feagin (South Carolina), No. 28 pick Liatu King (Notre Dame) and undrafted free agent guard-forward Alyssa Ustby (North Carolina) to Los Angeles. As primary defender, Barker held opponents to 23% shooting from the field last season, which was the fifth-best mark in Division I (DI). Feagin won two collegiate championships and went 144-7 in college, King ranked 10th in DI last season in Points per Possession and Ustby finished her UNC career as the Tar Heels' all-time leading rebounder.
No. Player POS EXP College/Country
0 Odyssey Sims G 11 Baylor/USA
1 Sania Feagin F R South Carolina/USA
2 Rickea Jackson F 1 Tennessee/USA
4 Liatu King F R Notre Dame/USA
5 Dearica Hamby F 10 Wake Forest/USA
6 Shaneice Swain G R Australia
7 Masha Kliundikova* C 2 Russia
10 Kelsey Plum G 7 Washington/USA
12 Rae Burrell G-F 3 Tennessee/USA
13 Sarah Ashlee Barker G R Alabama/USA
14 Alyssa Ustby G-F R North Carolina/USA
15 Aari McDonald G 4 Arizona/USA
20 Julie Allemand* G 2 Belgium
21 Mercedes Russell C 7 Tennessee/USA
22 Cameron Brink* F 1 Stanford/USA
23 Azurá Stevens F-C 7 Connecticut/USA
32 Emma Cannon F 6 Florida Southern/USA
42 Anneli Maley F 1 Oregon/Australia
*Cameron Brink is out rehabbing from an ACL injury.
*Masha Kliundikova will join training camp following the Russian League Finals.
*Julie Allemand underwent a successful knee scope April 19 and will be out 4-6 weeks.
Player and Coach Pronunciation Guide
Julie Allemand - AL-leh-mawn
Sarah Ashlee Barker
Cameron Brink
Rae Burrell - BURR-El
Emma Cannon
Sania Feagin - Suh-NYE-uh FAY-gin
Dearica Hamby - Dee-ERIC-uh Ham-bee
Rickea Jackson - Rih-KEY-uh
Liatu King - LEE-uh-too
Masha Kliundikova - MAH-Shuh Kloon-Duh-Ko-Vuh
Anneli Maley - AW-Nuh-Lee MAY-Lee
Aari McDonald - Air-ee
Kelsey Plum
Mercedes Russell - Mer-Say-Deez
Odyssey Sims - Aw-dih-see
Azurá Stevens - AZZ-er-ray
Shaneice Swain - Shuh-neece
Alyssa Ustby - US-bee
Zak Buncik - BUN-sick
Basketball Operations & Coaching Staff
General Manager - Raegan Pebley
Assistant General Manager and Vice President, Scouting & Analytics - Eli Horowitz
Head Coach - Lynne Roberts
Assistant Coach - Zak Buncik
Assistant Coach - Mike Neighbors
Assistant Coach, Manager of Basketball Integration - Danielle Robinson
Director, Player Development - Sed Everett
Assistant Player Development Coach - Deonte Henderson
Video Coordinator - Marty Vosters
Director, Health & Performance - Chelsea Ortega
Head Athletic Trainer - Karissa Scherer
Assistant Athletic Trainer - Tavon Spears
Strength and Conditioning Coach - Gillian DiMaria
Vice President, Operations & Player Relations - Ilene Hauser
Head of Security - Duran McGregory
Manager, Equipment & Facilities - Thomas Archie
