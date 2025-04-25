Golden State Valkyries Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today its 18-player training camp roster, which tips off at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland on Sunday, April 27.

2025 draftees Shyanne Sellers (17th overall) and Kaitlyn Chen (30th overall) will attend training camp. Nine expansion draft selections will also report: Monique Billings, Veronica Burton, Temi Fágbénlé, Carla Leite, Kate Martin, Stephanie Talbot, Kayla Thornton, Julie Vanloo and Cecilia Zandalasini.

Elissa Cunane and Janelle Salaün will report to training camp following the conclusion of their international commitments.

A full training camp roster can be found below:

# NAME POS HT EXP DOB SCHOOL COUNTRY

0 Carla Leite G 5-9 R 4/16/2004 Tarbes (France) France

1 Shyanne Sellers G 6-2 R 4/24/2003 Maryland United States

2 Kaitlyn Chen G 5-9 R 2/22/2002 Connecticut United States

3 Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 2 7/10/2001 South Carolina Canada

5 Kayla Thornton F 6-1 9 10/20/1992 Texas-El Paso United States

7 Stephanie Talbot F 6-2 6 6/15/1994 Adelaide (Aust.) Australia

13 Janelle Salaün* F 6-2 R 9/5/2001 France

14 Temi Fágbénlé C 6-4 4 9/8/1992 USC United Kingdom

15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 12 9/20/1989 Connecticut United States

20 Kate Martin G 6-0 1 6/5/2000 Iowa United States

22 Veronica Burton G 5-9 3 7/12/2000 Northwestern United States

24 Cecilia Zandalasini F 6-2 3 3/16/1996 PF Schio (Italy) Italy

25 Monique Billings F 6-4 7 5/2/1996 UCLA United States

28 Migna Touré G 6-0 R 12/19/1994 France

31 Kyara Linskens C 6-4 R 11/13/1996 Belgium

33 Elissa Cunane* C 6-5 1 9/25/2000 NC State United States

35 Julie Vanloo G 5-8 1 2/10/1993 Belgium

55 Chloe Bibby F 6-2 R 6/15/1998 Maryland Australia

*Late Arrivals

Golden State tip off its highly anticipated regular season on May 16 at Chase Center at 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Sparks.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.

