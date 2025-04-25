Golden State Valkyries Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today its 18-player training camp roster, which tips off at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland on Sunday, April 27.
2025 draftees Shyanne Sellers (17th overall) and Kaitlyn Chen (30th overall) will attend training camp. Nine expansion draft selections will also report: Monique Billings, Veronica Burton, Temi Fágbénlé, Carla Leite, Kate Martin, Stephanie Talbot, Kayla Thornton, Julie Vanloo and Cecilia Zandalasini.
Elissa Cunane and Janelle Salaün will report to training camp following the conclusion of their international commitments.
A full training camp roster can be found below:
# NAME POS HT EXP DOB SCHOOL COUNTRY
0 Carla Leite G 5-9 R 4/16/2004 Tarbes (France) France
1 Shyanne Sellers G 6-2 R 4/24/2003 Maryland United States
2 Kaitlyn Chen G 5-9 R 2/22/2002 Connecticut United States
3 Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 2 7/10/2001 South Carolina Canada
5 Kayla Thornton F 6-1 9 10/20/1992 Texas-El Paso United States
7 Stephanie Talbot F 6-2 6 6/15/1994 Adelaide (Aust.) Australia
13 Janelle Salaün* F 6-2 R 9/5/2001 France
14 Temi Fágbénlé C 6-4 4 9/8/1992 USC United Kingdom
15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 12 9/20/1989 Connecticut United States
20 Kate Martin G 6-0 1 6/5/2000 Iowa United States
22 Veronica Burton G 5-9 3 7/12/2000 Northwestern United States
24 Cecilia Zandalasini F 6-2 3 3/16/1996 PF Schio (Italy) Italy
25 Monique Billings F 6-4 7 5/2/1996 UCLA United States
28 Migna Touré G 6-0 R 12/19/1994 France
31 Kyara Linskens C 6-4 R 11/13/1996 Belgium
33 Elissa Cunane* C 6-5 1 9/25/2000 NC State United States
35 Julie Vanloo G 5-8 1 2/10/1993 Belgium
55 Chloe Bibby F 6-2 R 6/15/1998 Maryland Australia
*Late Arrivals
Golden State tip off its highly anticipated regular season on May 16 at Chase Center at 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Sparks.
For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2025
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Performance Staff Hires - Golden State Valkyries
- Las Vegas Aces Training Camp Set to Tip April 27 - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Dallas Wings
- New York Liberty Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - New York Liberty
- Storm Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Seattle Storm
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2025 Training Camp Roster - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Los Angeles Sparks
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Atlanta Dream
- Connecticut Sun Announce Lux Bond & Green as Official Jeweler Through the 2026 Season - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Performance Staff Hires
- Golden State Valkyries Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
- Valkyries' Maria Valdehueza Named to San Francisco Business Times' 2025 40 Under 40 List
- Golden State Valkyries Sign Guard Migna Touré
- Golden State Valkyries Select Justë Jocytë, Shyanne Sellers and Kaitlyn Chen in 2025 WNBA Draft