Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

April 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream have finalized their 2025 training camp roster, ushering in a new era following a transformative free agency class and a promising mix of seasoned veterans, rising stars, and exciting new talent. Training camp will take place at Core4 Athletic Complex from April 27 through May 15.

The Dream made major waves this offseason, headlined by the monumental signing of 10-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner. Atlanta also added 3-time All-Star Brionna Jones and 2024 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year runner-up Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, cementing one of the most historic free agent classes in franchise history.

Atlanta's 2025 draft class adds even more championship pedigree and versality, led by National Champion Te-Hina Paopao out of South Carolina and dynamic wing Taylor Thierry from Ohio State. Both rookies will be present in camp and ready to compete for impact roles.

Training camp contracts have been extended to Ashley Joens, Maria Gakdeng, and Emani Jefferson, all of whom will have the opportunity to make their mark and compete for a spot on the final roster.

This camp also marks the beginning of a new chapter on the sidelines, as Karl Smesko enters his first WNBA season as head coach of the Dream. One of the most respected minds in the collegiate game, Smesko brings a reputation for developing high-efficiency offenses and disciplined team defense. His system is built on precision, spacing, and smart decision-making-principles that will be foundational as the Dream begin shaping their identity for 2025 and beyond.

Atlanta's core returns strong, led by Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard, and Allisha Gray. Additional key returners include Nia Coffey, Naz Hillmon, Haley Jones, and Maya Caldwell, all of whom played pivotal roles in the team's resurgence last season.

The Atlanta Dream open their 2025 season with a two-game road trip before their home opener at State Farm Arena against the Indiana Fever on May 22. Single-game tickets are available now at dream.wnba.com/tickets

