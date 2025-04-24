Atlanta Dream Bolster Basketball Operations Department with Key Additions and Strategic Promotions

April 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream have made significant enhancements to their basketball operations and performance staff, reinforcing their commitment to player health, development and innovation. These strategic moves reflect the organization's investment in building a world-class infrastructure that supports both on-court success and long-term athlete well-being.

The Dream's medical and performance staff has also been bolstered with key promotions and additions. Katie Buria has been elevated to Head Athletic Trainer, leading the team's medical operations. A specialist in sports medicine, rehabilitation, and performance training, Buria has been with the Dream since 2019, playing an essential role in player health and recovery. Her background includes experience at Arkansas State and Texas A&M, and she holds multiple certifications in strength training, movement science, and manual therapy.

Joining her is Taylor Javey, who has been hired as Assistant Athletic Trainer. Javey comes to the Dream from Overtime Elite, where she served as Assistant Athletic Trainer, supporting elite high school and pre-professional athletes under NBA and NCAA-aligned health and performance protocols. She also spent a season with the Austin Spurs, the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, providing comprehensive injury assessment, rehabilitation, and courtside medical coverage. With a strong foundation in both player care and sports science, Javey brings a hands-on, research-informed approach to athlete health. She holds a master's degree in Athletic Training and a bachelor's in Kinesiology from Youngstown State University.

The Dream have also hired Shannon Jackson as Strength and Conditioning Coach to lead the team's physical training programs. Jackson joins from Georgia Tech, where she led performance for women's basketball. She previously worked in strength and conditioning roles at Jackson State and Alabama State, where she helped multiple teams achieve postseason success. With expertise in sport-specific training, speed development, and injury prevention, Jackson will play a key role in ensuring the Dream's roster stays in peak condition throughout the season.

Parker Sizemore has been named Data Analyst and Performance Coordinator, expanding her responsibilities after previously serving as an intern. Sizemore, a specialist in performance analytics and sports science, works with advanced technologies such as GPS tracking and force plate testing to assess player workload, readiness, and recovery strategies. With experience in collegiate athletics at Mississippi State and Texas, she brings a data-driven approach to enhancing player performance.

"Investing in our medical and performance staff is ultimately an investment in our players," said General Manager Dan Padover. "Katie has already been instrumental in shaping our approach to player health, and expanding her role allows us to further prioritize athlete care. Adding Taylor strengthens our ability to deliver hands-on, personalized support to each athlete. Shannon will ensure our players are physically prepared for the demands of the season and Parker's analytical expertise will optimize our performance strategies. We are continuing to build an infrastructure that gives our athletes every opportunity to perform at their best."

Sydney Durrah has been promoted to Senior Manager of Basketball Systems and Player Content Operations, expanding her role in integrating technology and multimedia into basketball operations. A former video coordinator and creative content director at Georgia Tech and Ohio State, Durrah has a deep background in game analysis, scouting support, and digital storytelling. With expertise in film breakdown and performance analytics, she plays a key role in optimizing player development while shaping how the Dream leverage data and technology to engage fans.

The Dream also added Sheahen Dowling as Special Assistant to the Head Coach, supporting Karl Smesko in coaching operations and strategic planning. Dowling brings experience from Florida Gulf Coast University, where she played under Smesko before transitioning into coaching. As part of FGCU's staff, she contributed to multiple conference titles and NCAA Tournament appearances, developing a deep understanding of Smesko's system. Her attention to detail and familiarity with his coaching philosophy will be instrumental in executing the team's vision.

"Having the right people around this team is essential to our success, and I couldn't be more excited about the additions of Sheahen and Sydney," said Smesko. "Sydney's ability to integrate technology into our game planning and player development is a game-changer. Sheahen brings a strong basketball mind and a dedication to detail that will be invaluable in our daily operations. With their expertise, we are building a staff that is intelligent, versatile, and committed to elevating this team.

These strategic moves reinforce the Dream's focus on innovation, player support, and long-term success as they continue to build a strong and well-rounded organization.

