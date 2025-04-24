Valkyries' Maria Valdehueza Named to San Francisco Business Times' 2025 40 Under 40 List

April 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Golden State Valkyries Senior Vice President, Ticketing and Events, Maria Valdehueza has been named a 2025 San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 honoree. The award celebrates the outstanding business leaders who are making a difference in the Bay Area business community. Valdehueza will be honored alongside the 2025 class tonight, April 24 at the 40 Under 40 Awards in San Francisco.

Valdehueza is in her 16th season with the Golden State organization, including her first in her current role with the Valkyries. She is responsible for all aspects of the team's ticketing efforts, including Chase Center box office operations, strategic planning and execution surrounding season tickets, group sales, single game initiatives and customer service, as well as event strategy and planning for the Valkyries.

A native of Fairfield, California, Valdehueza started with Golden State in 2007 as a sales intern with the Warriors before joining the team full-time as a Group Sales Account Executive in 2009. She held various roles most recently serving as the Vice President, Ticketing for the Warriors for three seasons, playing an integral role in the team recording over 500 consecutive sellouts.

Additionally, Valdehueza has served on the Warriors' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council since 2017 and is the Executive Sponsor of the Women of the Warriors Employee Resource Group. She also previously served as Director Sponsor of the Working Parents Employee Resource Group. Valdehueza earned a B.S. in Business Administration from San Francisco State University.

