Phoenix Mercury Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

April 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced its 2025 training camp roster and the signing of guards Megan McConnell and Helena Pueyo and forward Temira Poindexter to training camp contracts.

McConnell, 5-7, played five seasons (2020-25) at Duquesne University and averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.1 steals last season, ranking first in NCAA Division I in steals (138) and earning Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors. During her career, she was two-time Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team and two-time Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team selection.

Pueyo, 6-0, played five years at the University of Arizona (2019-24), where she averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals during the 2023-24 season and finished as the Wildcats' all-time leader in steals. Following her senior season, Pueyo, a native of Spain, was the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by Connecticut before playing the 2024-25 season in Spain for Basket Zaragoza.

Poindexter, 6-2, averaged 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals at Kansas State University last season, shooting 40.0% from three and earning All-Big 12 Third Team honors. Prior to Kansas State, Poindexter played three seasons at University of Tulsa (2021-24), where she was the 2024 AAC Player of the Year and a two-time All-AAC First Team selection.

The Mercury will tip off the season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for all home games are available now at phoenixmercury.com/tix.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.