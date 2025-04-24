Sparks Name Danielle Robinson Assistant Coach

April 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - Three-time WNBA All-Star Danielle Robinson has been promoted to Sparks assistant coach, the organization announced Thursday. The 14-year WNBA veteran will continue to serve as the Sparks' Manager of Basketball Integration.

"We've loved what Danielle has brought to the Sparks since she joined the organization in January," Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley said. "Her leadership and experience will continue to make a meaningful impact on our team."

The San Jose, California, native ranks 13th all-time in assists and received WNBA All-Defensive Second Team honors three straight years (2012-14). Robinson was chosen for the All-WNBA Second Team in 2014 and led the league in assists in 2013. The guard also earned a WNBA All-Rookie Team nod and won the 2015 EuroLeague championship. Her accomplished playing career includes stints with the San Antonio Silver Stars, Phoenix Mercury, Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream. Upon retirement, Robinson participated in the NBA/WNBA Future Basketball Operations Stars Program.

