Atlanta Dream Sign Emani Jefferson and Maria Gakdang to Training Camp Contracts

April 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream have signed guard Emani Jefferson and forward Maria Gakdeng to training camp contracts, the organization announced today.

Jefferson, a 5'6" guard, made history in her senior season at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) as the first player in program history to earn the ASUN Triple Crown - being named Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year. She averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game last season. Prior to FGCU, Jefferson spent time at Memphis and Wright State.

Gakdeng, a 6'3" forward, earned All-ACC Second Team honors in her final season at North Carolina, where she posted 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. She finished her collegiate career ranked ninth all-time in ACC history in field goal percentage, shooting 59.2% from the field.

Upcoming Key Dates

April 21 - Season credential application deadline

April 27 - First Day of Training Camp

May 10 - Home Preseason Game vs. Indiana Fever, 3:00 pm ET

May 16 - Season Opener @ Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m. ET

May 22 - Home Opener (State Farm Arena) vs. Indiana Fever, 7:30 p.m. ET

