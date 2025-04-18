Las Vegas Aces Sign Deja Kelly to Training Camp Contract

April 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have signed 5-8 guard Deja Kelly, a graduate student out of the University of Oregon, to a training camp contract.

Kelly averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in helping lead Oregon to a 20-12 record and the 2025 NCAA Tournament second round in her lone year as a Duck. Kelly spent her first four years at North Carolina where she left ranked No. 8 on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,858 points. While in Chapel Hill, Kelly helped the Tar Heels advance to four straight NCAA Tournaments and advanced to the 2022 Sweet 16.

In all, the Texas native started 152 of 153 games played and averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists during her five-year collegiate career. She was a three-time All-ACC first team selection, a 2021 ACC All-Freshman Team honoree and earned 2022 NCAA Tournament All-Regional accolades.

Kelly also owns international experience after winning a silver medal with the USA at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup, where she averaged 5.9 points. 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in less than 20 minutes per game.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.