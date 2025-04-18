Indiana Fever Exercise Option on Forward Aliyah Boston

April 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever has exercised the fourth-year rookie scale contract option for forward Aliyah Boston, it was announced today.

Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Boston has averaged 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks over her two seasons with the Fever. Unanimously selected as the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2023, a season in which she became the first rookie to lead the WNBA in field goal percentage (57.8 percent), Boston has also been honored as a WNBA All-Star during both of her two professional seasons.

