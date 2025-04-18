Connecticut Sun and Yale New Haven Health Announce Partnership Focused on Health, Wellness, and Community Engagement

April 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce a dynamic partnership with Yale New Haven Health, who will serve as the Official Health Care Provider and serve as the team's marquee jersey sponsor. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to athlete and community health, with a focus on access to affordable healthcare, innovation in health and performance, and fostering deeper connections between the team and their fans.

Yale New Haven Health has long been a leader in healthcare in Connecticut, and this partnership will further the team's mission to promote health and wellness within the community. The Connecticut Sun and Yale New Haven Health are aligning their efforts to bring meaningful change, emphasizing the importance of preventative care, fitness, and mental well-being, both for athletes and the public.

As part of this partnership, the Connecticut Sun will introduce several fan and community engagement initiatives throughout the 2025 season. At each game, a designated Healthy Fan Row will spotlight fans who take steps toward improving their health. These fans will receive a workout-themed giveaway, an initiative to encourage fans to embrace a healthy lifestyle, while creating an engaging atmosphere at Sun games.

In addition, the partnership will feature five community events focused on important issues such as preventative care, youth development, and maternal health. These events will bring together community members, healthcare professionals, and the Connecticut Sun to provide educational resources and hands-on activities aimed at making a lasting impact on public health.

A key component of the partnership will be the Steals for Heals initiative, a groundbreaking campaign that connects in-game action with giving back to the community. Throughout the season, each steal made by a Connecticut Sun player will trigger a $10 donation to cancer research, as part of the Sun's Game Action Give-Backs program. This innovative program, which raised $55,000 for the Connecticut community in 2024, highlights the team's commitment to using sports to drive social change, raising funds for a cause that affects millions of lives.

Partnering with Yale New Haven Health is a natural extension of the Connecticut Sun's commitment to health, wellness, and community engagement. Together, we are proud to create opportunities for our athletes and fans alike to prioritize their health and well-being, while also making a positive impact in our community. This collaboration allows us to amplify our mission of fostering a healthier and more connected region. - Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

