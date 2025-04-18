Changing the Game: Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Kroger Team up to Score 50,000 Diapers for Local Families in Need

INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment is teaming up once again with Kroger to tip off a diaper drive to collect 50,000 diapers for Central Indiana families in need beginning Saturday.

According to the Indiana Diaper Bank, 1 in 2 Hoosier families struggle to provide clean diapers for their baby, a challenge that can lead to health concerns and deepen financial hardship. Hoosiers can help those in need by dropping off diapers, with sizes 5-6 being the most needed, and wipes in donation bins located at participating Kroger locations through May 3.

Parents shouldn't have to play defense when it comes to providing food or diapers for their children, said Tracy Ellis-Ward, a senior vice president at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. That's why we are once again partnering with Kroger to provide this critical assist for local families and give more babies a fair shot at a healthy start.

In 2024, PS&E and Kroger partnered for their first-ever diaper drive, collecting and donating 30,000 diapers to help those in need. This year, the partners are aiming even higher with a goal of distributing 50,000 diapers.

Diapers are such a basic need for a baby's good health, President of Kroger Central Division Colleen Juergensen said. As a grandma, I can understand how the expense of diapers might challenge struggling families. So, Kroger is honored to again join the Pacers, the Diaper Bank and our generous customers to assist families at such a crucial time in every baby's development. The Indiana Diaper Bank will distribute donated diapers to its community partners like food pantries, community centers, day care and foster care programs, and homeless and domestic violence shelters. To make a monetary donation, Hoosiers can visitgivebutter.com/PacersSportsEntertainmentDiaperDrive2025where just $1 can buy four diapers.

We are incredibly grateful to Kroger, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and our community for helping meet the need for the one in two families in Indiana in diaper need,Indiana Diaper BankCEO Ashley Burns said.This partnership reflects the heart of our mission-working together to eliminate diaper need to make sure every child is happy and healthy.

Nearly 20 Kroger locations are participating in the diaper drive throughout the Indianapolis area:

2629 E 65th Street, Indianapolis, IN

10679 N Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN

5718 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis, IN

5810 E 71st Street, Indianapolis IN

11101 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN

11700 Olio Road, Fishers, IN

9799 E 116th Street, Fishers, IN

8150 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN

2550 Lake Circle Dr., Indianapolis, IN

4202 S East Street, Indianapolis, IN

7450 Fishers Station Dr., Fishers, IN

10450 E Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN

1217 S Rangeline Road, Carmel, IN

5025 W 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN

9835 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis, IN

5911 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN

1330 W Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN

5350 E Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN

1365 E 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN

