Las Vegas Aces Sign Jordyn Jenkins to Training Camp Contract

April 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have signed 6-0 forward Jordyn Jenkins, a redshirt senior from the University of Texas at San Antonio to a training camp contract.

After spending her first two seasons at Southern California, where she was named 2022 All-Pac-12, Jenkins transferred to UTSA and as a junior averaged a career-best 20.6 points and added 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 49.3% from the field. Jenkins, whose 659 points scored in 2022-23 is a UTSA record and who led the league in scoring, was named the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year and C-USA Newcomer of the Year.

Jenkins sat out most of her senior due to a knee injury suffered the previous spring. She returned to the court on Feb. 11, 2024, and played a total of 12 games, including two C-USA Tournament and two WNIT contests, while averaging 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. In her final season, Jenkins again led all conference scorers and posted 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds en route to earning 2025 AAC Player of the Year honors.

Jenkins started in 98 of 115 games and capped her collegiate career with averages of 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while knocking down 49% of her field goal attempts and 78.9% from the line.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.