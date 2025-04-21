Connecticut Sun Adds Madison Hayes and Morgan Maly to Training Camp Roster

April 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that Madison Hayes and Morgan Maly have signed training camp contracts extended by Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. Per team policy, no details were released.

Hayes comes to Connecticut finishing a successful career at North Carolina State University. The 6-0 guard played her freshman season at Mississippi State (2020-21) prior to transferring to NC State (2021-2025) for her final four seasons of collegiate action. During her graduate campaign, Hayes averaged a career-best 10.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. She led the Wolfpack in rebounds per game, as well as total offensive rebounds (71), three-point percentage (41.3%) and free-throw percentage (81.9%). Hayes helped the Wolfpack to two ACC regular season titles (2022, 2025), an ACC conference tournament crown (2022) and the program's first NCAA Final Four appearance (2024) since the 1998 season.

Maly joins the Sun after an impressive five-year collegiate career at Creighton University (2020-2025). During the 2024-25 season, the 6-1 guard-forward averaged a career-best 17.3 points, as well as 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She also shot a career-high 42.7 % from beyond the three-point line during her final season as a Bluejay. Maly leaves Creighton as the program's all-time leader in games played (150) and three-point field goals made (333) and is also second all-time in scoring (2,072) and sixth all-time in rebounding (801). The Crete, Nebraska native is a three-time All-Big East First Team member (2023-25) and was also named Big East Sixth Woman of the Year during her sophomore season (2021-22). Maly helped lead the Bluejays to four consecutive NCAA tournament berths (2022-25), including the program's first-ever NCAA Elite Eight appearance in 2022.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

