Golden State Valkyries Sign Guard Migna Touré

April 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that guard Migna Touré has signed a training camp contract with the team.

Touré, a 6-foot shooting guard, most recently played for Spar Girona in Spain where she averaged 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range in 2024-25. In 12 EuroCup games this season, she shot 44.9 percent from the floor while posting 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, helping Spar Girona reach the quarterfinals.

A contributor for the French National Team, Touré averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists during the 2025 FIBA Women's EuroBasket Qualifiers. In 2023, she scored a team-high 20 points in the bronze medal game at FIBA Women's EuroBasket.

The Valkyries tip off its highly anticipated regular season on May 16 at Chase Center at 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Sparks.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.

