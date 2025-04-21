Sky Finalize 2025 Coaching Staff with Hire of Aaron Johnson

April 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky finalized the rest of their support staff ahead of the 2025 season under Head Coach Tyler Marsh. Aaron Johnson is joining the staff as a player development coach.

Johnson comes to the organization after spending two seasons in the same role at his alma mater of University of Alabama at Birmingham. Prior to that role, he served as a graduate manager for two seasons. He played professionally overseas in Finland, Romania and Poland while spending a season with the Bakersfield Jam in the NBA Development League.

Additionally, he also played four years at UAB from 2007-11, also playing alongside Marsh from 2007-08. With the Blazers, Johnson currently holds the all-time program assists record with 664, set the single season NCAA record with 239 assists during his senior year and led the NCAA with an average of 7.7 assists in 2011.

"I'm very excited to have Aaron join our staff at the Sky," Marsh said. "I've played alongside him in college and know how much passion and knowledge he brings to the game. He is committed to maximizing player potential, and I know our players will benefit greatly from his expertise and experience."

Tyler Marsh serves as the head coach of the 2025 Chicago Sky, while Courtney Paris, Tanisha Wright and Rena Wakama are assistant coaches. Donnie Marsh is on the staff as a basketball operations specialist, David Simon is the director of player development and Can Ozbalkan is returning as video coordinator. Johnson rounds out the staff as a player development coach.

Chicago tips off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 2 p.m. CT. The Sky also play three preseason games in 2025, including two against Minnesota on May 6 and 10, and one against the Brazilian National Team at LSU on May 2. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.

