Chicago Sky Select Maddy Westbeld with No. 16 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky selected Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld with the 16th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

"Getting the chance to land a player as skilled as Maddy Westbeld in the second round is truly exciting," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "She can stretch the floor, put pressure on opponents defensively and made an impact on a great Notre Dame team with many talented players."

Westbeld spent her entire five-year collegiate career at Notre Dame, averaging 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 46.5% from the floor and 34.9% from three in 141 career games (138 starts).

She earned one First Team All-ACC nod in 2021 and two Second Team All-ACC selections in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, Westbeld helped lead the Fighting Irish to an ACC title, averaging 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds on 46.7% shooting from three. Her performance earned her a spot on the First Team All-ACC Tournament.

Westbeld is also a decorated member of USA Basketball's 3×3 teams, competing on the U24 2023 FIBA 3×3 Women's Series and 2022 3×3 U23 Nations League teams.

The Chicago Sky enter their 20th season in the WNBA under new head coach Tyler Marsh. Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese are among the team's returners, while Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins are among those who joined the team in the offseason.

The Sky tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis at 2:00 p.m. CST. Follow @chicagosky on social media and sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.

