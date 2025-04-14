Storm Selects Dominique Malonga with the No. 2 Overall Pick

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - With the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Seattle Storm picks 19-year-old 6-foot-6 center Dominique Malonga on Monday evening.

"Dominique is a rising global star and we are thrilled to welcome her to Seattle," said Seattle Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "She brings versatility, skill and a high level of efficiency. We know she'll be an integral part of our team, now and for years to come."

Born in Yaounde, Cameroon, Malonga began her professional career in 2021 when she signed with French club, ASVEL Feminin (formerly the Lyon Basket féminin), at just 15 years old. In her first two seasons, she averaged 6.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. In August 2023, she was loaned to fellow French basketball team, Tarbes Gespe Bigorre, and in 25 games, averaged 11.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. This past season, Malonga returned to ASVEL Feminin and averaged 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds.

During this year's EuroCup women's tournament, Malonga was the team's leading scorer with an average of 18.5 points and 11 rebounds. Most recently, she put up 27 points alongside nine rebounds in ASVEL Feminin's win over fellow French team, Flammes Carolo. Malonga was selected to this year's All-EuroCup First Team and won European Player of the Year and Center of the Year for the tournament as well.

In October 2024, Malonga became the first Frenchwoman to dunk in an official game. She also represented France at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was the youngest on the team to win a silver-medal and played alongside current Seattle Storm forward, Gabby Williams.

