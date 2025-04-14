Chicago Sky Select Ajša Sivka with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky selected Slovenian forward Ajša Sivka (ice-shah SEE-oo-kah) with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

"Forwards who can stretch the floor will always hold high value in this game, and that's exactly what Ajša Sivka provides," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "We're excited to land someone who is not only skilled, but has been playing at a high level professionally for years."

Sivka most recently suited up for Tabes in French LFB, averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 35.6% from three on 5.5 attempts per game across 29 total appearances in the LFB and Eurocup.

The 6-foot-3 power forward participated in the Nike Hoop Summit in 2024 and has represented Slovenia at several international events. In the 2023 FIBA U18 Women's European Championship, she averaged 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals, helping Slovenia win its first-ever gold medal in the event and being named tournament MVP in the process.

Additionally, Sivka was the youngest player in EuroBasket Women 2023 and she also represented Slovenia at the 2022 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup. Sivka turns 20 in November.

The 2025 WNBA Draft site is now live to see the latest news updates, in-depth analysis of draft prospects and more.

The Chicago Sky enter their 20th season in the WNBA under new head coach Tyler Marsh. Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese are among the team's returners, while Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins are among those who joined the team in the offseason.

The Sky tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis at 2:00 p.m. CST. Follow @chicagosky on social media and sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.