Fever Draft Timpson, Hall, Ejim

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Just one year after the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Fever front office personnel gathered to add another layer of talent to a roster already oozing with skill.

Indiana entered the 2025 draft with picks 19, 20, and 33 overall, but left with three players capable of raising the level of competition for the Indiana Fever this summer.

The Fever selected Makayla Timpson with the 19th overall selection - a 6-foot-2 forward out of Florida State that boasts a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Timpson played all four of her college basketball seasons for the Seminoles, and wrapped her college career as Florida State women's basketball's all-time leader in double-doubles as she notched 47 over her career.

Timpson shares an alma mater with Fever forward Natasha Howard, and follows Howard's blueprint on the defensive side of the ball. She earned ACC All-Defensive team honors three times, along with two first-team all-ACC selections in her final two seasons in Tallahassee.

Indiana added Bree Hall at pick no. 20 - another guard that stands 6-feet tall and comes from a storied program. Hall's tenure as a South Carolina Gamecock included four Final Fours and two national championships. She shared the court with Aliyah Boston from 2021-2023, and the two won a national title together in 2021.

Hall is known for her defensive ability, going so far as to crack South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's all-time team.

"She's an elite defender," Staley said. "...The things she does, the people that she has to guard. In my 25 years of coaching, she's on my all-time defensive team."

The 33rd pick in the WNBA Draft, and the final Fever selection of the evening, brought Yvonne Ejim to Indiana. The 6-foot-2 forward out of Gonzaga is the WCC's back-to-back reigning player of the year and defensive player of the year. Ejim won each of those awards in both 2024 and 2025, and brings international experience to Indiana's squad as a member of the 2024 Canadian Olympic team.

Ejim's older brother, Melvin Ejim, competed on Canada's Olympic basketball team with the Pacers' Andrew Nembhard. Yvonne Ejim's time at Gonzaga overlapped with Nembhard as both arrived on campus in 2020 before Nembhard departed for the NBA after the 2022 season.

Indiana's draft strategy was clear - obtain defense-oriented players with skill and versatility. The newest Fever trio will compete in training camp before Indiana officially opens its season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky.

