Mystics Acquire 2026 First-Round Pick

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced today that they have acquired a 2026 first-round pick (Minnesota's own) from the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for guard Karlie Samuelson.

Samuelson (6-0) joined Washington as a free agent prior to the 2024 season. She averaged 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 29 games with the Mystics.

Washington is slated to pick 3rd, 4th, 6th, 23rd, and 32nd in tonight's WNBA Draft. The team's three first-round picks mark the most in franchise history.

