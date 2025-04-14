Connecticut Sun Select Saniya Rivers

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - With the eighth pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm, the Connecticut Sun selected guard, Saniya Rivers.

Saniya Rivers [ pronounced suh-NYE-uh ] joins the Sun after finishing her successful collegiate career at North Carolina State University. The 6-1 guard played her freshman season at the University of South Carolina before transferring to NC State for her last three seasons. During her final year with the Wolfpack, Rivers averaged 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and a team-best 3.8 assists per game. She is also the only player in program history with at least 1,100 points, 600 rebounds, 350 assists, 180 steals and 100 blocks in an NC State uniform, accomplishing the feat in just three seasons. The Wilmington, North Carolina native has picked up All-America Honorable Mention (2024, 25), All-ACC First Team (2024, 25), ACC All-Defensive Team (2024, 25) and ACC Sixth Player of the Year (2023) honors. Rivers helped the Wolfpack to an ACC regular season title (2025), as well as the program's first Final Four appearance (2024) since the 1998 season.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

