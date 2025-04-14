Chicago Sky Select Aicha Coulibaly with No. 22 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky selected Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (ay-EE-shuh Kool-i-Ball-EE) with the 22nd overall pick in the second round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

"Aicha Coulibaly is a strong perimeter defender and elite slasher, making her a good fit for us," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "We're excited to add such a dynamic player on both sides of the ball at this point in the draft."

In five collegiate seasons across stints with Auburn and Texas A&M, Coulibaly averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks across 127 appearances (110 starts). She's a two-time Second Team All-SEC team (2021-22 & 2022-23) member.

Coulibaly began her career at Auburn, starting seven games in her freshman season and averaging 5.1 points. She broke out in her sophomore season, recording 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

She transferred to Texas A&M in her fourth season, averaging 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 steals. Coulibaly helped Texas A&M snap a two-year streak of missing the NCAA Tournament that year.

She appeared in 19 games in her final collegiate season, averaging 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds.

The Chicago Sky enter their 20th season in the WNBA under new head coach Tyler Marsh. Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese are among the team's returners, while Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins are among those who joined the team in the offseason.

The Sky tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis at 2:00 p.m. CST. Follow @chicagosky on social media and sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.

