Chicago Sky Select Hailey Van Lith with No. 11 Overall Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky selected TCU guard Hailey Van Lith with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

"Hailey Van Lith made an impact on multiple contending teams across her collegiate and international career, and we expect her winning ability to translate," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "We're excited to add her talent and versatility to the Sky."

Van Lith is a one-time AP All-American (2024-25), one-time Big 12 Player of the Year (2024-25), one-time First Team All-Big 12 member (2024-25), one-time Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2024-25), two-time First-Team All-ACC member (2021-22 & 2022-23), three-time NCAA Tournament All-Region team member and one-time ACC All-Freshman team member (2020-21).

She holds the all-time NCAA record for games played and started (172) and minutes played (5,692). Across those appearances with Louisville, LSU and TCU, Van Lith averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.2% from the field, 33.8% from three and 84.0% from the line in her career.

Van Lith recorded the most points (680) and assists (204) in a single season in TCU history in 2024-25. She also holds the all-time single-season record for minutes played for Louisville (1,364).

In Van Lith's five years in college at three different schools, her teams never finished worse than the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Louisville made the Final Four for the fourth time in school history in 2021-22, Van Lith's sophomore season. She averaged 14.4 points that season In five NCAA Tournament games that year, she averaged 19.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

She averaged 19.7 points in 2022-23 and led the ACC in minutes per game. In her final collegiate season, Van Lith averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Outside of her collegiate experience, Van Lith earned a bronze medal with the 2024 Olympic 3x3 team and also won gold at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup. She is a seven-time FIBA medalist, including five gold medals.

The Chicago Sky enter their 20th season in the WNBA under new head coach Tyler Marsh. Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese are among the team's returners, while Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins are among those who joined the team in the offseason.

The Sky tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis at 2:00 p.m. CST. Follow @chicagosky on social media and sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.

