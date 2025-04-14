New York Liberty Select Adja Kane No. 38 Overall in 2025 WNBA Draft

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty have selected center Adja Kane from France with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

"As an organization, we pride ourselves on embracing the global nature of the game and are proactive in assembling a deep group of international talent," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "We had a unique opportunity tonight to select Adja Kane, a talented young player from a strong program in France, who will continue to develop overseas for the next few years with our support from afar."

Kane (20), a 6-3 center, is currently competing for Landerneau Bretagne Basket in France's LFB, where she is averaging 4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 assists across 22 contests. On the international stage, Adja most recently represented France in the 2024 FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket.

New York's 2025 regular season will tip off at home on Saturday, May 17, against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. Season memberships and single-game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

