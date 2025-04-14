Las Vegas Aces Enhance Their Defensive Strength with Ring as Official Team Partner

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Today the Las Vegas Aces announced a multi-year sponsorship with Ring, an innovation leader in smart home security. This deal positions Ring as the official jersey abdomen partner of the Las Vegas Aces. The Ring logo will be proudly displayed on the lower front portion of all Aces game jerseys and on the mascot, BUCKET$' jersey.

"We are proud to partner with Ring, a company that shares our dedication to innovation and creating a safe environment," said Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces President. "This sponsorship reflects our shared commitment to security and community. With Ring by our side, we're not just defending our house-we're securing our path to another WNBA Championship."

"We're excited to team up with the Las Vegas Aces, a team that's all about making a difference in their community and creating positive change," said Jamie Siminoff, Vice President and Chief Inventor at Ring. "Just like the Aces bring strong defense to the court, Ring helps people protect our neighbors. It's a great match, and we're excited to be part of their journey."

The Aces and Ring collaborated on the development of this sponsorship with support from KLUTCH Sports Group.

