Connecticut Sun Select Rayah Marshall

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - With the 25th pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm, the Connecticut Sun selected forward, Rayah Marshall.

Rayah Marshall [ pronounced RAY-uh ] comes to Connecticut after finishing her impressive collegiate career at the University of Southern California (2021-2025). The 6-4 forward averaged 10.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 blocks over 121 games played for the Trojans. Over the course of her career, Marshall has picked up numerous honors including Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2025), All-Pac-12 First Team (2023), Pac-12 All-Defensive Team (2023) and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team (2022). The Los Angeles native became the eighth player in USC women's basketball history to surpass 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds during her final season with the program. Marshall helped lead USC to back-to-back NCAA Elite Eight appearances (2024, 25), as well as the 2024 Pac-12 tournament and 2025 Big-Ten regular season championship title.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.