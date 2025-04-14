Connecticut Sun Select Aneesah Morrow

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - With the seventh pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm, the Connecticut Sun selected forward, Aneesah Morrow.

Aneesah Morrow [ pronounced uh-nee-suh ] comes to Connecticut after finishing her decorated collegiate career at Louisiana State University (LSU). The 6-1 forward played her freshman and sophomore seasons at DePaul University before transferring to LSU for her last two seasons. During her senior campaign, Morrow led LSU with 18.7 points per game and led the NCAA with 13.5 rebounds per game, marking the second time in career doing so (13.8 rpg as a freshman in 2021-22). Morrow also set an LSU single season record with 1,211 minutes played. The Chicago native cemented herself in the NCAA DI history books, finishing her collegiate career second all-time in double-doubles (104), third all-time in rebounds (1,714) and 25th all-time in scoring (2,852). Morrow earned a plethora of honors over time at LSU and DePaul including the Katrina McClain Award (2025), First Team All-America (WBCA, Wooden Award, USBWA) (2025), First Team All-SEC (2024, 25), Freshman of the Year (Big East, USBWA, WBCA) (2022), SEC All-Defensive Team (2025) and First-Team All-Big East (2022, 23).

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

