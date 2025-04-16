Chicago Sky Sign Sammie Puisis, Tilly Boler to Training Camp Contracts

April 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today that the team signed Sammie Puisis and Tilly Boler to training camp contracts. Per team policy, terms of either deal were not disclosed.

Puisis, a 6-foot-1 guard, most recently played at South Florida University collegiately. In 150 career college games (106 starts), Puisis averaged 10.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in her collegiate career. She also shot 37.8% from beyond the arc on 6.1 three-point attempts per game.

In 2022-23, Puisis transferred to South Florida, where she closed her college career. She averaged 15.5 points on 39.0% three-point shooting (8.1 attempts) at South Florida. In just two full seasons at South Florida, she ranked third in school history in three-pointers made with 217.

Puisis is a two-time AAC All-Conference First Team member and was the AAC Newcomer of the Year in 2022-23. She began her collegiate career at Florida State, playing three seasons there and assisting the team in reaching back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in her sophomore and junior seasons.

Boler, a 6-foot-1 guard, played for the University of Memphis in 2024-25. In 145 career collegiate games (97 starts) across appearances with Memphis and Jackson State, Boler averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

She played her first four NCAA seasons at Jackson State, breaking out in her third season by more than doubling her scoring average (from 6.1 to 12.3). In 2024-25, Boler transferred to Memphis, averaging a career-high 16.6 points. She also shot 37.0% from three on 6.0 attempts in her final college season.

For her achievements, she was named to the 2024-25 AAC All-Conference First Team, becoming the first player from Memphis to do so in 10 years. She was also named to the 2024-25 AAC All-Newcomer Team.

Boler was a two-time All-SWAC team member and was on the 2024 All-SWAC Tournament team while with Jackson State.

The Sky tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis at 2:00 p.m. CST. Follow @chicagosky on social media and sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.

