Chicago Sky Sign Jessika Carter to Training Camp Contract

April 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today that the team signed Jessika Carter to a training camp contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Carter made her WNBA debut in 2024, playing in two games with the Las Vegas Aces. She was the No. 23 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty.

A 6-foot-5 forward/center, Carter played her entire five-year collegiate career at Mississippi State. In 151 career games (113 starts), she averaged 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 54.4% from the field.

She averaged at least 14.3 points in each of her final three seasons at Mississippi State and recorded 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in her final year.

Carter is a three-time All-SEC selection and was part of the 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team. She is Mississippi State's all-time leader in games played (151) and ranks seventh in program history in points (1,750), fifth in field goals (718), third in blocks (238) and second in rebounds (1,120).

