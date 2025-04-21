Phoenix Mercury Announce 2025 Local Broadcast Schedule

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced its local broadcast schedule for the 2025 season, which features 36 regular season games - the most locally broadcast games in franchise history - and two preseason contests available over-the-air on Arizona's Family and streaming on Mercury Live. Eight games will be national exclusive broadcasts on ABC (1) and ION (7).

The Mercury's regular season game coverage on Arizona's Family will tip off on Saturday, May 17 vs. the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener at 7 p.m. PT. The Mercury's preseason matchups on Tuesday, May 6 at the Las Vegas Aces and Sunday, May 11 vs. the Golden State Valkyries will also air on Arizona's Family and live stream on Mercury Live.

Game coverage will be led by Emmy award-winning play-by-play announcer Ann Schatz and basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale. Braiden Bell, who served as the Valley Suns inaugural play-by-play announcer this past season, will call select Mercury games throughout the season. Arizona native Kate Longworth will join the broadcast team as sideline reporter.

Tickets for all Phoenix Mercury home games are available now at phoenixmercury.com/tix.

