Phoenix Mercury Announce 2025 National Broadcast Schedule

March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the team's national broadcast schedule for the 2025 regular season, which features 21 national broadcasts airing on ABC (1), ION (7), NBA TV (6), CBS Sports Network (1) and live streamed on Prime Video (6).

The Mercury will be featured in a matinee matchup on ABC on Saturday, June 21 when they visit the Chicago Sky. "State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight" on ION returns for a fourth season, with seven Mercury matchups airing on ION throughout the regular season.

The Mercury's local broadcast schedule on Arizona's Family will be announced in the coming weeks.

Phoenix Mercury 2025 Regular Season National Broadcast Schedule:

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV

Friday, May 23 AT Seattle 7:00 p.m. ION

Friday, May 30 vs. Minnesota 7:00 p.m. ION

Thursday, June 5 vs. Golden State 7:00 p.m. Prime Video

Thursday, June 19 AT New York 4:00 p.m. Prime Video

Saturday, June 21 AT Chicago 10:00 a.m. ABC

Friday, June 27 vs. New York 7:00 p.m. ION

Sunday, June 29 vs. Las Vegas 3:00 p.m. NBA TV

Wednesday, July 23 vs. Atlanta 7:00 p.m. CBSSN

Friday, July 25 AT New York 4:30 p.m. ION

Friday, August 1 AT Atlanta 4:30 p.m. ION

Thursday, August 7 vs. Indiana 7:00 p.m. Prime Video

Sunday, August 10 vs. Atlanta 3:00 p.m. NBA TV

Friday, August 15 vs. Las Vegas 7:00 p.m. ION

Thursday, August 21 AT Las Vegas 7:00 p.m. Prime Video

Friday, August 22 vs. Golden State 7:00 p.m. ION

Tuesday, August 26 AT Los Angeles 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Thursday, August 28 vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m. Prime Video

Saturday, August 30 vs. New York 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Tuesday, September 2 vs. Indiana 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Thursday, September 4 AT Washington 4:30 p.m. Prime Video

Tuesday, September 9 vs. Los Angeles 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

All times local PHX time

The Mercury will tip off the season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for the home opener and select home games are available now at phoenixmercury.com/tix. Single-game tickets for all home games will go on sale on April 15.

