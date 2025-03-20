Phoenix Mercury Announce 2025 National Broadcast Schedule
March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the team's national broadcast schedule for the 2025 regular season, which features 21 national broadcasts airing on ABC (1), ION (7), NBA TV (6), CBS Sports Network (1) and live streamed on Prime Video (6).
The Mercury will be featured in a matinee matchup on ABC on Saturday, June 21 when they visit the Chicago Sky. "State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight" on ION returns for a fourth season, with seven Mercury matchups airing on ION throughout the regular season.
The Mercury's local broadcast schedule on Arizona's Family will be announced in the coming weeks.
Phoenix Mercury 2025 Regular Season National Broadcast Schedule:
Date Opponent Time (PT) TV
Friday, May 23 AT Seattle 7:00 p.m. ION
Friday, May 30 vs. Minnesota 7:00 p.m. ION
Thursday, June 5 vs. Golden State 7:00 p.m. Prime Video
Thursday, June 19 AT New York 4:00 p.m. Prime Video
Saturday, June 21 AT Chicago 10:00 a.m. ABC
Friday, June 27 vs. New York 7:00 p.m. ION
Sunday, June 29 vs. Las Vegas 3:00 p.m. NBA TV
Wednesday, July 23 vs. Atlanta 7:00 p.m. CBSSN
Friday, July 25 AT New York 4:30 p.m. ION
Friday, August 1 AT Atlanta 4:30 p.m. ION
Thursday, August 7 vs. Indiana 7:00 p.m. Prime Video
Sunday, August 10 vs. Atlanta 3:00 p.m. NBA TV
Friday, August 15 vs. Las Vegas 7:00 p.m. ION
Thursday, August 21 AT Las Vegas 7:00 p.m. Prime Video
Friday, August 22 vs. Golden State 7:00 p.m. ION
Tuesday, August 26 AT Los Angeles 7:00 p.m. NBA TV
Thursday, August 28 vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m. Prime Video
Saturday, August 30 vs. New York 7:00 p.m. NBA TV
Tuesday, September 2 vs. Indiana 7:00 p.m. NBA TV
Thursday, September 4 AT Washington 4:30 p.m. Prime Video
Tuesday, September 9 vs. Los Angeles 7:00 p.m. NBA TV
All times local PHX time
The Mercury will tip off the season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for the home opener and select home games are available now at phoenixmercury.com/tix. Single-game tickets for all home games will go on sale on April 15.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 20, 2025
- Aces to Have 33 of 44 Games Broadcast Locally in 2025, WNBA Second-Most 33 Contests Across National Networks - Las Vegas Aces
- Storm 2025 National Broadcast Schedule Unveiled - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever to Feature in WNBA Record 41 National Television Games in 2025 - Indiana Fever
- Franchise-Record 23 Nationally Broadcast Games Set for 2025 - Los Angeles Sparks
- Golden State Valkyries Announce National Television Broadcast Schedule - Golden State Valkyries
- WNBA Unveils National Broadcast and Streaming Schedule for 2025 Regular Season - WNBA
- Phoenix Mercury Announce 2025 National Broadcast Schedule - Phoenix Mercury
- Dallas Wings Announce 2025 Broadcast and Streaming Schedule - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule - Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule - Atlanta Dream
- Stars Are Born in the NCAA Tournament and Valkyries Forward Kate Martin Is a Great Example - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Phoenix Mercury Announce 2025 National Broadcast Schedule
- Phoenix Mercury Announce Diana Taurasi Mercury Ring of Honor Induction for Summer 2026
- Phoenix Mercury Rolls out Flipper's as 2025 Jersey Badge Partner
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Four Players to Training Camp Contracts
- Diana Taurasi Announces Retirement