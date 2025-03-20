Aces to Have 33 of 44 Games Broadcast Locally in 2025, WNBA Second-Most 33 Contests Across National Networks

March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The WNBA's 2025 national broadcast schedule was announced today, and the Las Vegas Aces are included in a league second-most 33 nationally televised games. As part of the new partnership with Scripps Sports, 33 of the Aces 44 regular season games will be broadcast locally on either Vegas 34 or KTNV-TV Channel 13, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas. The 11 Aces games not on Vegas 34 or KTNV-TV are included in the league's 33 nationally televised games, so local Aces fans will once again have the ability to watch every game of the season.

All four of the ABC nationally televised contests, beginning with the season opener on May 17 in New York (10 am PT), will air on KTNV-TV. Of the 29 contests on Vegas 34, seven also will be broadcast on ION, 10 on NBA TV and one each on CBSSN and ESPN3.

Vegas 34 is also set to air the Aces two preseason games, presented by Las Vegas, increasing the total to 31 contests scheduled to air on Vegas 34 this year.

Las Vegas will appear on the ABC/ESPN family of networks nine times this year-four times on ABC, four times on ESPN and one game will be carried on ESPN3. Additionally, the Aces will play six times on Prime Video, and once on CBS.

Additionally, WNBA League Pass will stream over 200 live, out-of-market games for the 2025 season, featuring key matchups, notable player returns and on-demand access through the WNBA App and website.

STATION # OF GAMES ABC/KTNV-TV 4 Amazon 6 CBS 1 CBSSN 1 ESPN 4 *ESPN3 1 ION 7 NBA TV 10 Vegas 34 ^31

*Not included in nationally televised numbers ^Includes both preseason games

2025 LAS VEGAS ACES BROADCAST SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT PT LOCAL TV NAT TV Fri. 5/2/25 ^Dallas (@ND) 4 pm Vegas 34

Tue. 5/6/25 ^Phoenix 7 pm Vegas 34

Sat. 5/17/25 @New York 10 am KTNV-TV ABC Tue. 5/20/25 @Connecticut 4 pm Vegas 34

Fri. 5/23/25 Washington 7 pm Vegas 34 ION Sun. 5/25/25 @Seattle 3 pm Vegas 34

Fri. 5/30/25 Los Angeles 7 pm Vegas 34 ION Sun. 6/1/25 @Seattle (CC) 3 pm Vegas 34

Sat. 6/7/25 @Golden State (CC) 12 pm KTNV-TV ABC Wed. 6/11/25 Los Angeles (CC) 7 pm Vegas 34 CBSSN Fri. 6/13/25 Dallas (CC) 7 pm Vegas 34 ION Sun. 6/15/25 Phoenix (CC) 3 pm Vegas 34

Tue. 6/17/25 @Minnesota (CC) 5 pm Vegas 34

Fri. 6/20/25 Seattle 7 pm Vegas 34 ION Sun. 6/22/25 Indiana 12 pm

ESPN Wed. 6/25/25 Connecticut 7 pm Vegas 34 NBA TV Thu. 6/26/25 Washington 7 pm

Amazon Sun. 6/29/25 @Phoenix 3 pm Vegas 34 NBA TV Thu. 7/3/25 @Indiana 4 pm

Amazon Sun. 7/6/25 @Connecticut 1 pm Vegas 34

Tue. 7/8/25 @New York 5 pm

ESPN Thu. 7/10/25 @Washington 4:30 pm

Amazon Sat. 7/12/25 Golden State 1 pm

CBS Wed. 7/16/25 @Dallas 5 pm Vegas 34

Tue. 7/22/25 Atlanta 7 pm

ESPN Thu. 7/24/25 @Indiana 4 pm

Amazon Fri. 7/25/25 @Minnesota 4:30 pm Vegas 34 ION Sun. 7/27/25 @Dallas 1 pm Vegas 34 *ESPN3 Tue. 7/29/25 @Los Angeles 7 pm Vegas 34 NBA TV Sat. 8/2/25 Minnesota 12 pm KTNV-TV ABC Sun. 8/3/25 Golden State 3 pm Vegas 34

Wed. 8/6/25 @Golden State 7 pm Vegas 34 NBA TV Fri. 8/8/25 Seattle 7 pm Vegas 34 ION Sun. 8/10/25 Connecticut 6 pm Vegas 34 NBA TV Wed. 8/13/25 New York 6:30 pm

ESPN Fri. 8/15/25 @Phoenix 7 pm Vegas 34 ION Sun. 8/17/25 Dallas 12:30 pm KTNV-TV ABC Tue. 8/19/25 Atlanta 7 pm Vegas 34 NBA TV Thu. 8/21/25 Phoenix 7 pm

Amazon Sat. 8/23/25 @Washington 12 pm Vegas 34

Mon. 8/25/25 @Chicago 5 pm Vegas 34 NBA TV Wed. 8/27/25 @Atlanta 4:30 pm Vegas 34 NBA TV Thu. 9/4/25 Minnesota 7 pm

Amazon Sun. 9/7/25 Chicago 6 pm Vegas 34 NBA TV Tue. 9/9/25 Chicago 7 pm Vegas 34

Thu. 9/11/25 @Los Angeles 7 pm Vegas 34 NBA TV

^ = Preseason Games (CC) = Commissioner's Cup Games * = ESPN3 is not considered a nationally televised game

NOTE: Broadcast schedule is as of March 20, 2025, and subject to change.

