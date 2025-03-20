Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule

March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream announced today their 2025 regular season broadcast schedule, featuring significant national exposure through broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, CBS, and ION, in addition to comprehensive local coverage provided by Gray Television.

This season, Dream fans will enjoy extensive coverage with nationally televised games on CBS (1), CBSSN (2), ESPN (1), ION (10), Prime Video (2), and NBA TV (7). Additionally, Gray Media will broadcast all remaining games locally on Peachtree TV (WPCH) and Peachtree Sports Network (PSN), making Dream games available in households throughout Georgia and the broader southern region.

"We're excited for another year of local television partnership with Gray Media and also pleased to offer our fans more extensive national coverage this year," said Morgan Shaw Parker, President and COO of the Atlanta Dream. "This broadcast schedule underscores our ongoing commitment to making Dream basketball widely accessible across the Southeast region and highlights the rising popularity of our team and the WNBA."

The Atlanta Dream broadcast crew returns for the 2025 season, featuring Angel Gray calling play-by-play for her fifth consecutive year, analyst Tabitha Turner marking her fifth straight season (seventh overall), and Autumn Johnson back for her fifth year as sideline reporter.

The Dream will open the 2025 season at the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 16 at 7:30 pm ET televised on ION, with the national game to be determined at a later date.

Atlanta's complete 2025 regular season TV broadcast schedule is listed below. For additional broadcast information and to see the Dream full schedule, visit atlantadream.com. Single game tickets go on sale March 21.

2025 Atlanta Dream Broadcast Schedule:

GM DAY DATE OPPONENT ET NAT TV LOCAL TV

1 Fri. 16-May at Washington 7:30 PM ION -

2 Tue. 20-May at Indiana 7:00 PM NBA TV WPCH

3 Thu. 22-May Indiana 7:30 PM Prime Video WPCH

4 Sat. 24-May Dallas 3:00 PM CBSSN PSN

5 Sun. 25-May Connecticut 3:00 PM - WPCH

6 Tue. 27-May at Los Angeles 10:00 PM - WPCH

7 Fri. 30-May at Seattle 10:00 PM ION -

8 Fri. 6-Jun at Connecticut 7:30 PM ION -

9 Tue. 10-Jun Indiana 7:30 PM ESPN3* WPCH

10 Fri. 13-Jun Chicago 7:30 PM ION -

11 Sun. 15-Jun at Washington 2:00 PM CBSSN WPCH

12 Tue. 17-Jun at New York 7:00 PM - WPCH

13 Fri. 20-Jun Washington 7:30 PM ION -

14 Sun. 22-Jun Chicago 3:00 PM ESPN3* WPCH

15 Tue. 24-Jun at Dallas 8:00 PM ESPN3* WPCH

16 Fri. 27-Jun Minnesota 7:30 PM ION -

17 Sun. 29-Jun New York 3:00 PM NBA TV WPCH

18 Thu. 3-Jul Seattle 7:30 PM - WPCH

19 Mon. 7-Jul Golden State 7:30 PM - WPCH

20 Fri. 11-Jul at Indiana 7:30 PM ION -

21 Sun. 13-Jul at New York 3:00 PM - WPCH

22 Wed. 16-Jul at Chicago 12:00 PM - WPCH

23 Tue. 22-Jul at Las Vegas 10:00 PM ESPN -

24 Wed. 23-Jul at Phoenix 10:00 PM CBSSN WPCH

25 Sun. 27-Jul at Minnesota 7:00 PM NBA TV WPCH

26 Tue. 29-Jul Golden State 7:30 PM - WPCH

27 Wed. 30-Jul at Dallas 8:00 PM ESPN3* WPCH

28 Fri. 1-Aug Phoenix 7:30 PM ION -

29 Sun. 3-Aug Washington 3:00 PM ESPN3* WPCH

30 Thu. 7-Aug at Chicago 8:00 PM Prime Video WPCH

31 Sun. 10-Aug at Phoenix 6:00 PM NBA TV WPCH

32 Wed. 13-Aug at Seattle 10:00 PM ESPN3* WPCH

33 Fri. 15-Aug Seattle 10:00 PM ION -

34 Sun. 17-Aug at Golden State 8:30 PM NBA TV WPCH

35 Tue. 19-Aug at Las Vegas 10:00 PM NBA TV WPCH

36 Thu. 21-Aug Minnesota 7:30 PM - WPCH

37 Sat. 23-Aug New York 2:00 PM CBS -

38 Wed. 27-Aug Las Vegas 7:30 PM NBA TV WPCH

39 Fri. 29-Aug Dallas 7:30 PM ION -

40 Mon. 1-Sep at Connecticut 1:00 PM - WPCH

41 Wed. 3-Sep Los Angeles 7:30 PM - WPCH

42 Fri. 5-Sep Los Angeles 7:30 PM ION -

43 Mon. 8-Sep Connecticut 7:30 PM - WPCH

44 Wed. 10-Sep at Connecticut 7:00 PM - WPCH

ESPN 3* - Not counted towards national total

