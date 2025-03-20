Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule
March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream announced today their 2025 regular season broadcast schedule, featuring significant national exposure through broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, CBS, and ION, in addition to comprehensive local coverage provided by Gray Television.
This season, Dream fans will enjoy extensive coverage with nationally televised games on CBS (1), CBSSN (2), ESPN (1), ION (10), Prime Video (2), and NBA TV (7). Additionally, Gray Media will broadcast all remaining games locally on Peachtree TV (WPCH) and Peachtree Sports Network (PSN), making Dream games available in households throughout Georgia and the broader southern region.
"We're excited for another year of local television partnership with Gray Media and also pleased to offer our fans more extensive national coverage this year," said Morgan Shaw Parker, President and COO of the Atlanta Dream. "This broadcast schedule underscores our ongoing commitment to making Dream basketball widely accessible across the Southeast region and highlights the rising popularity of our team and the WNBA."
The Atlanta Dream broadcast crew returns for the 2025 season, featuring Angel Gray calling play-by-play for her fifth consecutive year, analyst Tabitha Turner marking her fifth straight season (seventh overall), and Autumn Johnson back for her fifth year as sideline reporter.
The Dream will open the 2025 season at the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 16 at 7:30 pm ET televised on ION, with the national game to be determined at a later date.
Atlanta's complete 2025 regular season TV broadcast schedule is listed below. For additional broadcast information and to see the Dream full schedule, visit atlantadream.com. Single game tickets go on sale March 21.
2025 Atlanta Dream Broadcast Schedule:
GM DAY DATE OPPONENT ET NAT TV LOCAL TV
1 Fri. 16-May at Washington 7:30 PM ION -
2 Tue. 20-May at Indiana 7:00 PM NBA TV WPCH
3 Thu. 22-May Indiana 7:30 PM Prime Video WPCH
4 Sat. 24-May Dallas 3:00 PM CBSSN PSN
5 Sun. 25-May Connecticut 3:00 PM - WPCH
6 Tue. 27-May at Los Angeles 10:00 PM - WPCH
7 Fri. 30-May at Seattle 10:00 PM ION -
8 Fri. 6-Jun at Connecticut 7:30 PM ION -
9 Tue. 10-Jun Indiana 7:30 PM ESPN3* WPCH
10 Fri. 13-Jun Chicago 7:30 PM ION -
11 Sun. 15-Jun at Washington 2:00 PM CBSSN WPCH
12 Tue. 17-Jun at New York 7:00 PM - WPCH
13 Fri. 20-Jun Washington 7:30 PM ION -
14 Sun. 22-Jun Chicago 3:00 PM ESPN3* WPCH
15 Tue. 24-Jun at Dallas 8:00 PM ESPN3* WPCH
16 Fri. 27-Jun Minnesota 7:30 PM ION -
17 Sun. 29-Jun New York 3:00 PM NBA TV WPCH
18 Thu. 3-Jul Seattle 7:30 PM - WPCH
19 Mon. 7-Jul Golden State 7:30 PM - WPCH
20 Fri. 11-Jul at Indiana 7:30 PM ION -
21 Sun. 13-Jul at New York 3:00 PM - WPCH
22 Wed. 16-Jul at Chicago 12:00 PM - WPCH
23 Tue. 22-Jul at Las Vegas 10:00 PM ESPN -
24 Wed. 23-Jul at Phoenix 10:00 PM CBSSN WPCH
25 Sun. 27-Jul at Minnesota 7:00 PM NBA TV WPCH
26 Tue. 29-Jul Golden State 7:30 PM - WPCH
27 Wed. 30-Jul at Dallas 8:00 PM ESPN3* WPCH
28 Fri. 1-Aug Phoenix 7:30 PM ION -
29 Sun. 3-Aug Washington 3:00 PM ESPN3* WPCH
30 Thu. 7-Aug at Chicago 8:00 PM Prime Video WPCH
31 Sun. 10-Aug at Phoenix 6:00 PM NBA TV WPCH
32 Wed. 13-Aug at Seattle 10:00 PM ESPN3* WPCH
33 Fri. 15-Aug Seattle 10:00 PM ION -
34 Sun. 17-Aug at Golden State 8:30 PM NBA TV WPCH
35 Tue. 19-Aug at Las Vegas 10:00 PM NBA TV WPCH
36 Thu. 21-Aug Minnesota 7:30 PM - WPCH
37 Sat. 23-Aug New York 2:00 PM CBS -
38 Wed. 27-Aug Las Vegas 7:30 PM NBA TV WPCH
39 Fri. 29-Aug Dallas 7:30 PM ION -
40 Mon. 1-Sep at Connecticut 1:00 PM - WPCH
41 Wed. 3-Sep Los Angeles 7:30 PM - WPCH
42 Fri. 5-Sep Los Angeles 7:30 PM ION -
43 Mon. 8-Sep Connecticut 7:30 PM - WPCH
44 Wed. 10-Sep at Connecticut 7:00 PM - WPCH
ESPN 3* - Not counted towards national total
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 20, 2025
- Aces to Have 33 of 44 Games Broadcast Locally in 2025, WNBA Second-Most 33 Contests Across National Networks - Las Vegas Aces
- Storm 2025 National Broadcast Schedule Unveiled - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever to Feature in WNBA Record 41 National Television Games in 2025 - Indiana Fever
- Franchise-Record 23 Nationally Broadcast Games Set for 2025 - Los Angeles Sparks
- Golden State Valkyries Announce National Television Broadcast Schedule - Golden State Valkyries
- WNBA Unveils National Broadcast and Streaming Schedule for 2025 Regular Season - WNBA
- Phoenix Mercury Announce 2025 National Broadcast Schedule - Phoenix Mercury
- Dallas Wings Announce 2025 Broadcast and Streaming Schedule - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule - Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule - Atlanta Dream
- Stars Are Born in the NCAA Tournament and Valkyries Forward Kate Martin Is a Great Example - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule
- Atlanta Dream Elevates Marketing and Creative Vision with Key Leadership Additions
- Atlanta Dream Set to Host 2025 Home Opener against Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena
- Atlanta Dream Signs Ashley Joens to Training Camp Contract
- Atlanta Dream and Gray Media Renew Broadcast Partnership for 2025