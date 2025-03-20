Stars Are Born in the NCAA Tournament and Valkyries Forward Kate Martin Is a Great Example

March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Kate Martin helped the Iowa Hawkeyes to heights they had never reached before, making back-to-back National Championship game appearances in her final collegiate seasons. Martin's final season was easily her most productive, as she averaged double figures for the first time (13.1 PPG) and made the All Big-10 second team. Her career-best season aligned with a transcendent year for the sport - Iowa's National Championship game against South Carolina was the most watched NCAA Women's game ever, with 18.9 million viewers (via Nielsen).

Martin scored 16 points in the 2024 title game, making her Iowa's second-highest scorer, only trailing her superstar teammate and future number-one overall pick Caitlin Clark. Martin's best performance of the tournament came in an Elite 8 win over Angel Reese and the defending champion LSU Tigers when she poured in 21 points.

Many of the integral figures of the 2024 NCAA Tournament have since brought their compelling skillsets and popularity to the WNBA. Three of the top-four most popular WNBA jerseys from this past season were from the 2024 Draft Class, including Martin, the new Golden State Valkyries forward. Martin's fiery competitive spirit and simultaneously kind-hearted demeanor earned her a passionate fanbase. Fans resonated with her ability to impact the game in a variety of ways and her teammates have all praised her for being a selfless leader. Despite no longer being at Iowa, Martin is still cheering on her Hawkeyes, currently seeded sixth in their region. She gave them one of her signature motivational speeches heading into the season as they try to make another deep tournament run.

"In our first Final Four, we had the mantra, 'Why not us?' Why not show up every single day and work your (expletive) off and see what can happen?" Martin said.

With the Valkyries slated to have the fifth pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft on April 14, fans should be locked into the 2025 NCAA Tournament as one of the top stars from it may be next to don the purple, black and white.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.