Indiana Fever to Feature in WNBA Record 41 National Television Games in 2025
March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the WNBA announced the complete national broadcast schedule for the 2025 season, with the Indiana Fever featured on national television in 41 of the team's 44 regular season games. With all but three games airing nationally, the total marks a franchise high for most national TV games in Fever history as well as the most for a single team in WNBA history.
With a 44 game regular season for the first time in WNBA history, Fever games will be aired across the league's portfolio of broadcast partners including five games on ABC, five games on ESPN, eight games on ION, six games on Prime Video, three games on CBS, four games on CBS Sports Network, and 10 games on NBA TV.
The Fever's 2025 local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
Tip off times for four games were also updated as part of the announcement with May 17 and Aug. 3 now scheduled for 3 p.m., Aug. 12 now at 7:30 p.m., and Aug. 17 now at 1 p.m. (all times ET.)
WNBA League Pass will stream select games this season through the WNBA App and WNBA.com, as well as select third-party distributors (subject to local blackouts.) The league's direct-to-consumer streaming service also provides access to every game on demand. For more information, visit WNBA.com/leaguepass.
Single-game and group tickets for the 2025 Fever season are now available, with more information at FeverBasketball.com/Tickets.
2025 Indiana Fever National Broadcast Schedule:
Date Opponent Venue Time (ET) Nat'l Broadcast
Sat., May 17 Chicago Gainbridge Fieldhouse 3:00 PM^ ABC
Tues., May 20 Atlanta Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:00 PM NBA TV
Thurs., May 22 Atlanta State Farm Arena 7:30 PM Prime Video
Sat., May 24 New York Gainbridge Fieldhouse 1:00 PM CBS
Wed., May 28 Washington CFG Bank Arena 7:30 PM NBA TV
Fri., May 30 Connecticut Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 PM ION
Tues., June 3 Washington Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:00 PM NBA TV
Sat., June 7 Chicago United Center 8:00 PM CBS
Tues., June 10 Atlanta Gateway Center Arena 7:30 PM -
Sat., June 14 New York Gainbridge Fieldhouse 3:00 PM ABC
Tues., June 17 Connecticut Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:00 PM NBA TV
Thurs., June 19 Golden State Chase Center 10:00 PM Prime Video
Sun., June 22 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 3:00 PM ESPN
Tues., June 24 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 10:00 PM NBA TV
Thurs., June 26 Los Angeles Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:00 PM Prime Video
Fri., June 27 Dallas American Airlines Center 7:30 PM ION
Thurs., July 3 Las Vegas Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:00 PM Prime Video
Sat., July 5 Los Angeles Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:00 PM -
Wed., July 9 Golden State Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12:00 PM NBA TV
Fri., July 11 Atlanta Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 PM ION
Sun., July 13 Dallas Gainbridge Fieldhouse 1:00 PM ABC
Tues., July 15 Connecticut TD Garden (Boston) 8:00 PM ESPN
Wed., July 16 New York Barclays Center 7:30 PM CBSSN
Tues., July 22 New York Barclays Center 8:00 PM ESPN
Thurs., July 24 Las Vegas Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:00 PM Prime Video
Sun., July 27 Chicago United Center 3:00 PM ABC
Wed., July 30 Phoenix Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:00 PM -
Fri., Aug. 1 Dallas College Park Center 7:30 PM ION
Sun., Aug. 3 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 3:00 PM^ ABC
Tues., Aug. 5 Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena 10:00 PM CBSSN
Thurs., Aug. 7 Phoenix PHX Arena 10:00 PM Prime Video
Sat., Aug. 9 Chicago Gainbridge Fieldhouse 8:00 PM CBS
Tues., Aug. 12 Dallas Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 PM^ ESPN
Fri., Aug. 15 Washington Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 PM ION
Sun., Aug. 17 Connecticut Mohegan Sun Arena 1:00 PM^ NBA TV
Fri., Aug. 22 Minnesota Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 PM ION
Sun., Aug. 24 Minnesota Target Center 7:00 PM CBSSN
Tues., Aug. 26 Seattle Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:00 PM CBSSN
Fri., Aug. 29 Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena 10:00 PM ION
Sun., Aug. 31 Golden State Chase Center 8:30 PM NBA TV
Tues., Sept. 2 Phoenix PHX Arena 10:00 PM NBA TV
Fri., Sept. 5 Chicago Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 PM ION
Sun., Sept. 7 Washington CFG Bank Arena 3:00 PM NBA TV
Tues., Sept. 9 Minnesota Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 PM ESPN
^ Time Change
