Dallas Wings Announce 2025 Broadcast and Streaming Schedule

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings released the team's 2025 broadcast and streaming schedule today, which includes 28 regular-season games featured on recently announced local television partner KFAA. The TEGNA station is the exclusive local television partner of the Dallas Wings.

The Wings will be prominently featured across the WNBA's national broadcast partners as well to the tune of 23 games. Of the 23 selected for national exposures, three will air on ESPN, two on ABC and 11 on ION. NBA TV (4), CBS Sport Network (2) and Prime Video (1) will also deliver Dallas Wings games to a national television audience.

In addition to the national linear slate, ESPN3 will stream five Wings games.

Between local broadcast partner KFAA and the national schedule, all 44 regular season Dallas Wings games will air on linear television for the third straight season. Games selected to air on NBA TV and CBS Sports Network, along with those tabbed for ESPN3 and Prime Video, will also be carried locally live by KFAA.

The Dallas Wings tip off the 2025 regular season on May 16 against the Minnesota Lynx at 6:30 p.m. CT, in the first of 11 games slated for ION. Dallas remains at home for its following contest, a May 19 tilt against the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m., which will air on both KFAA and NBA TV.

Additional games on ION include June 6 against the Los Angeles Sparks (8:30 p.m.), June 13 at the Las Vegas Aces (9 p.m.), June 20 at the Connecticut Sun (6:30 p.m.), June 27 against the Indiana Fever (6:30 p.m.), July 25 at the Golden State Valkyries (9 p.m.), Aug. 1 against the Fever (6:30 p.m.), Aug. 8 against the New York Liberty (6:30 p.m.), Aug. 15 against the Sparks (6:30 p.m.), Aug. 22 against Seattle (6:30 p.m.) and Aug. 29 at the Atlanta Dream (6:30 p.m.). The Wings recently announced the June 27 Fever tilt will be played at American Airlines Center located in downtown Dallas.

The first of two games airing on CBS Sports Network is on May 24 at the Dream at 2 p.m., with the Wings' Aug. 10 home tilt against the Washington Mystics at 3 p.m. also covered by CBSSN. Both games set for CBS Sports Network will also air locally on KFAA.

The Wings make their ESPN debut on June 3 at Seattle at 6:30 p.m., with the network also carrying the July 28 home contest against the reigning WNBA Champions New York Liberty at 7 p.m., and at the Indiana Fever on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

ABC tips off its Wings coverage on July 13 at Indiana (noon), followed by the Aug. 17 contest at Las Vegas at 5 p.m.

In addition to the May 19 contest against the Storm, NBA TV will also air Aug. 5 at New York (6 p.m.), Sept. 1 at Minnesota (7 p.m.) and Sept. 7 at Los Angeles. All four NBA TV selections will also air on KFAA.

ESPN3's coverage of the Dallas Wings tips off on June 22 at Washington (2 p.m.), and continues with Atlanta on June 24 at 7 p.m., at Seattle on July 22 at 9 p.m., home against Las Vegas on July 27 at 3 p.m., and home against the Dream on July 30 at 7 p.m. Prime Video will stream the May 29 contest at Chicago which is set for a 7 p.m. start. All games tabbed for ESPN3 and Prime Video will also air on KFAA.

Notable contests exclusive to KFAA include the road opener at Minnesota on May 21 at 7 p.m., the Wings' first ever meeting with the Golden State Valkyries on June 17 at 7 p.m., the road tilt at Chicago on July 9 at 7 p.m., and the regular-season finale against the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

WNBA League Pass, which last year experienced a 366 percent growth in subscriptions, will once again broaden the league's content offerings, providing access to select out-of-market games, as well as every game on demand. For more information, visit WNBA.com/leaguepass.

The 2025 Dallas Wings season comes with much anticipation. Since the end of the 2024 campaign the Wings have revamped their Front Office, which included the hiring of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Curt Miller and Head Coach Chris Koclanes. In November's Draft Lottery, the Wings secured the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. In addition to No. 1, Dallas also has Nos. 12, 14, 27 and 31. Along with the 2025 WNBA Draft Class, Miller made significant roster moves during free agency which included signing reigning WNBA Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington, 2022 All-Rookie Team pick NaLyssa Smith, former Wings guard Tyasha Harris and 2020 All-WNBA Second Team member Myisha Hines-Allen. That group joins notable returnees Arike Ogunbowale who earned 2024 All-WNBA Second Team honors and was the All-Star Game MVP for the second time, along with Teaira McCowan and Maddy Siegrist, who are both coming off impressive seasons for the Wings.

2025 Dallas Wings Broadcast Schedule

Date Date Home/Away Opponent Location Time (CT) Network

Friday May 16 Home Minnesota Arlington, TX 6:30 PM ION

Monday May 19 Home Seattle Arlington, TX 7:00 PM NBA TV / KFAA

Wednesday May 21 Away Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 7:00 PM KFAA

Saturday May 24 Away Atlanta Atlanta, GA 2:00 PM CBSSN / KFAA

Tuesday May 27 Away Connecticut Uncasville, CT 6:00 PM KFAA

Thursday May 29 Away Chicago Chicago, IL 7:00 PM Prime Video / KFAA

Saturday May 31 Home Chicago Arlington, TX 7:00 PM KFAA

Tuesday June 3 Away Seattle Seattle, WA 8:30 PM ESPN

Friday June 6 Home Los Angeles Arlington, TX 8:30 PM ION

Sunday June 8 Home Minnesota Arlington, TX 3:00 PM KFAA

Wednesday June 11 Away Phoenix Phoenix, AZ 9:00 PM KFAA

Friday June 13 Away Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV 9:00 PM ION

Tuesday June 17 Home Golden State Arlington, TX 7:00 PM KFAA

Friday June 20 Away Connecticut Uncasville, CT 6:30 PM ION

Sunday June 22 Away Washington Washington, DC 2:00 PM ESPN3 / KFAA

Tuesday June 24 Home Atlanta Arlington, TX 7:00 PM ESPN3 / KFAA

Friday June 27 Home Indiana Dallas TX 6:30 PM ION

Saturday June 28 Home Washington Arlington, TX 7:00 PM KFAA

Thursday July 3 Home Phoenix Arlington, TX 7:00 PM KFAA

Monday July 7 Away Phoenix Phoenix, AZ 9:00 PM KFAA

Wednesday July 9 Away Chicago Chicago, IL 7:00 PM KFAA

Sunday July 13 Away Indiana Indianapolis, IN 12:00 PM ABC

Wednesday July 16 Home Las Vegas Arlington, TX 7:00 PM KFAA

Tuesday July 22 Away Seattle Seattle, WA 9:00 PM ESPN3 / KFAA

Friday July 25 Away Golden State San Francisco, CA 9:00 PM ION

Sunday July 27 Home Las Vegas Arlington, TX 3:00 PM ESPN3 / KFAA

Monday July 28 Home New York Arlington, TX 7:00 PM ESPN

Wednesday July 30 Home Atlanta Arlington, TX 7:00 PM ESPN3 / KFAA

Friday August 1 Home Indiana Arlington, TX 6:30 PM ION

Tuesday August 5 Away New York New York, NY 6:00 PM NBA TV / KFAA

Friday August 8 Home New York Arlington, TX 6:30 PM ION

Sunday August 10 Home Washington Arlington, TX 3:00 PM CBSSN / KFAA

Tuesday August 12 Away Indiana Indianapolis, IN 7:00 PM ESPN

Friday August 15 Home Los Angeles Arlington, TX 6:30 PM ION

Sunday August 17 Away Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV 5:00 PM ABC

Wednesday August 20 Away Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA 9:00 PM KFAA

Friday August 22 Home Seattle Arlington, TX 6:30 PM ION

Sunday August 24 Home Golden State Arlington, TX 3:00 PM KFAA

Wednesday August 27 Home Connecticut Arlington, TX 7:00 PM KFAA

Friday August 29 Away Atlanta Atlanta, GA 6:30 PM ION

Monday September 1 Away Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 7:00 PM NBA TV / KFAA

Thursday September 4 Away Golden State San Francisco, CA 9:00 PM KFAA

Sunday September 7 Away Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA 5:00 PM NBA TV / KFAA

Thursday September 11 Home Phoenix Arlington, TX 7:00 PM KFAA

