Dallas Wings Waive Two
May 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and guard/forward McKenzie Forbes, the team announced today.
The Wings will finalize the team's 2025 opening day roster by May 15.
