Chicago Sky Waive Arella Guirantes, Tilly Boler, Sammie Puisis

May 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they waived Arella Guirantes, Tilly Boler and Sammie Puisis.

Each player appeared in the Sky's May 2 preseason game against the Brazilian National Team.

Chicago tips off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 2 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.

