Chicago Sky Waive Arella Guirantes, Tilly Boler, Sammie Puisis
May 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they waived Arella Guirantes, Tilly Boler and Sammie Puisis.
Each player appeared in the Sky's May 2 preseason game against the Brazilian National Team.
Chicago tips off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 2 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.
