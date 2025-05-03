Cunningham's Toughness, Effort Lead Fever to Preseason Win

May 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

With 12 seconds remaining in regulation and a deficit of two points, Sophie Cunningham stepped to the free throw line.

"Sophie's a dawg," coach Stephanie White said postgame. "She's a competitor, she's versatile so she allows us to do different things. She plays with such a toughness, you know. She's huge, and she's going to be for us all season long."

Cunningham knocked down both shots, knotting the contest at 71 points, and forcing overtime in Indiana's first preseason game of the year. The Fever would go on to win, 79-74, outscoring Washington eight points to three in the overtime period.

"I talk about effort, defensively, and just figuring it out and having a willingness," Kelsey Mitchell said postgame. "That's Sophie Cunningham. ...[She does] an unbelievable job of just being present, being where you need to be, and taking the necessary play. That kind of stuff we can't teach, and I think that's how we win games."

Cunningham recorded a game-high 21 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in her 34 minutes off the bench for the Fever, and gave a sputtering offense a spark as Indiana navigated the court without Caitlin Clark, who was sidelined with tightness in her left leg.

"The biggest thing is we've got to think long term," coach Stephanie White said pregame. "Like we've got to make sure that we're not putting Caitlin at risk for injury. ...We want to make sure that we're extra cautious, and put her health and wellness first and foremost."

White told reporters pregame that her expectations included strong defense and good ball movement from her new club.

Indiana's offensive scheme this season is built around the Fever's ability to swing the ball around with speed, something Clark will boost when she returns to the lineup. The offense lulled in the first quarter without its engine, and the Fever faced an 11-point deficit entering the second quarter.

"I liked the fact that we picked up pretty much 94 feet," White said. "They didn't get anything easy. I mean, it's not often that you come out with a win in a game where you shoot 30 percent from the floor. And I felt like our defense really held, gave us an opportunity to get back in the game, [and] gave us an opportunity to finish the game."

Flashes of Indiana's potential popped out during the second period as the Fever scored 22 points while holding Washington to just 14.

Cunninham was a catalyst off the bench, notching eight points in the second quarter as the Fever struck back within three points of the Mystics' lead by halftime.

Cunningham drew two hard fouls in the first half - one from Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen that was upgraded to a flagrant foul penalty 1, and another from Brittney Sykes that was ruled a technical foul. DeWanna Bonner stepped up to defend Cunningham, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

"She had my back," Cunningham said. "And I think that's what it's all about, right? I think we have a huge target on our backs and I don't think that's a secret. And so making sure that our locker room is [connected], and that will naturally flow onto the court."

Indiana's grit took over in the second half, willing the Fever to their overtime win. Four Fever players recorded double-figure scoring totals, and Lexie Hull notched four steals in the game. Indiana forced 25 turnovers, 13 of which came in the second half.

That attention to detail and dedication to hustle plays opened an opportunity, and the Fever seized it to earn their first preseason victory of the year.

"I think that collectively and over time, like, you want to be around people that want to win," Mitchell said. "And I think right here, this group that we have, we want to win."

The Fever have a quick turnaround as they make the trip out to Iowa City for a Sunday matchup with the Brazilian national team in Carver Hawkeye Arena, 4:00 PM ET.

