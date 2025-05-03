Golden State Valkyries Waive Shyanne Sellers
May 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. -The Golden State Valkyries have waived guard Shyanne Sellers, the team announced. Sellers was drafted 17th overall in the Valkyries 2025 WNBA Draft presented by CarMax on April 14th from Maryland University.
