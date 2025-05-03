Indiana Fever Open Preseason with 79-74 Win over Washington Mystics

May 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever began the 2025 preseason at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a 79-74 overtime win over the Washington Mystics.

After a slow start to the game, a spark off the bench from Sophie Cunningham in the second quarter helped Indiana go on a 17-5 run to cut the Mystics' lead to five entering halftime.

With 1:26 to go in the third quarter, Indiana took its first lead since scoring the opening basket of the game, a three-pointer by Aliyah Boston, on a Cunningham layup, putting the Fever ahead 52-51. A late push from the Mystics in the fourth quarter saw the two sides go back and forth through the remainder of regulation and a set of late-game free throws from Cunningham left the game tied 71-71 with :12 left on the clock. Washington was unable to convert in the final moments, sending the game into overtime.

A strong defensive stand and clutch points from rookie Makayla Timpson and newcomer Jaelyn Brown in overtime helped lift the Fever over the Mystics for the overtime victory.

Notes:

- Newcomers DeWanna Bonner, Jaelyn Brown, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham, Yvonne Ejim, Natasha Howard, Makayla Timpson and Brianna Turner all made their Fever debuts, with Ejim and Timpson making their professional debuts as well. here

- Aliyah Boston scored the Fever's first points of the preseason, opening the game with a three-pointer 21 seconds in.

- Makayla Timpson scored her first professional points in overtime, the Fever's first basket of the extra period.

Up Next: Indiana Fever travel to Iowa City where they will take on the Brazil National Team at the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. ET with the game broadcast live on ESPN.

