Connecticut Sun Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule

March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced its broadcast schedule for the 2025 regular season. The Sun's home and away games will be primarily featured on NBC Sports Boston, the Sun's regional sports network, through the 2025 season, giving fans across New England access to the organization's high-octane on-court product. The television schedule also features seven games on ION, one game on ESPN and one game on CBS. This schedule may be subject to change.

NBC Sports Boston's broadcast slate will begin with the Connecticut Sun's season opener, as the team's new Head Coach Rachid Meziane and largely new roster, highlighted by returners Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, take on the Washington Mystics on Sunday, May 18 at 1:00pm ET. The Sun's national broadcast slate will start with the Sun's first road test on Friday, May 23 at 7:30pm ET against the Minnesota Lynx on ION, featuring the two teams' first rematch since the 2024 WNBA Semifinals series.

While NBC Sports Boston games are airing live in market, WNBA League Pass games are blacked out in New England-excluding New Haven, Waterbury, and Fairfield County in Connecticut. Fans living in New Haven, Waterbury, and Fairfield County wishing to watch games being aired on NBC Sports Boston should watch on the NBC Sports app or on WNBA League Pass. Additional viewing partners of the WNBA include CBS Sports Network, NBA TV and WNBA League Pass. The Sun will have two games on CBS Sports Network and five games on NBA TV.

Connecticut Sun Broadcast Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time (EST) Local National Digital

Sunday May 18 vs Washington Mystics 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston - NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Tuesday May 20 vs. Las Vegas Aces 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Friday May 23 at Minnesota Lynx 7:30 PM -- ION WNBA League Pass

Sunday May 25 at Atlanta Dream 3:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Tuesday May 27 vs. Dallas Wings 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Friday May 30 at Indiana Fever 7:30 PM -- ION WNBA League Pass

Sunday June 1 at New York Liberty 3:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Friday June 6 vs. Atlanta Dream 7:30 PM -- ION WNBA League Pass

Sunday June 8 at Washington Mystics 3:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Sunday June 15 vs. Chicago Sky 12:00 PM -- CBS CBS Sports App

Tuesday June 17 at Indiana Fever 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston NBA TV NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wednesday June 18 vs. Phoenix Mercury 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Friday June 20 vs. Dallas Wings 7:30 PM -- ION WNBA League Pass

Sunday June 22 at Golden State Valkyries 8:30 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wednesday June 25 at Las Vegas Aces 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston NBA TV NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Friday June 27 at Seattle Storm 10:00 PM -- ION WNBA League Pass

Sunday June 29 at Minnesota Lynx 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Sunday July 6 vs. Las Vegas Aces 4:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wednesday July 9 vs. Seattle Storm 11:00 AM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Friday July 11 at Seattle Storm 10:00 PM -- ION WNBA League Pass

Sunday July 13 at Los Angeles Sparks 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Tuesday July 15 vs. Indiana Fever 8:00 PM -- ESPN ESPN App

Thursday July 24 vs. Los Angeles Sparks 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Sunday July 27 vs. Golden State Valkyries 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston CBSSN NBC Sports

Monday July 28 vs. Seattle Storm 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Friday August 1 vs. New York Liberty 7:30 PM -- ION WNBA League Pass

Sunday August 3 vs. New York Liberty 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Tuesday August 5 at Phoenix Mercury 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Thursday August 7 at Los Angeles Sparks 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Sunday August 10 at Las Vegas Aces 9:00 PM NBC Sports Boston NBA TV NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Monday August 11 at Golden State Valkyries 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wednesday August 13 vs. Chicago Sky 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Sunday August 17 vs. Indiana Fever 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston NBA TV NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Tuesday August 19 at Washington Mystics 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Thursday August 21 vs Washington Mystics 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Saturday August 23 at Chicago Sky 4:00 PM NBC Sports Boston CBSSN NBC Sports

Monday August 25 at New York Liberty 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wednesday August 27 at Dallas Wings 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Saturday August 30 vs. Minnesota Lynx 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston NBA TV NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Monday September 1 vs. Atlanta Dream 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wednesday September 3 at Chicago Sky 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports Boston/WNBA League Pass

Saturday September 6 vs. Phoenix Mercury 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports Boston/WNBA League Pass

Monday September 8 at Atlanta Dream 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports Boston/WNBA League Pass

Wednesday September 10 vs. Atlanta Dream 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/Boston/WNBA League Pass

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

