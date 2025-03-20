Franchise-Record 23 Nationally Broadcast Games Set for 2025
March 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks organization revealed its 2025 national broadcast schedule Thursday, announcing a franchise-record 23 nationally broadcast games.
Sparks games will air live this upcoming season on ION, CBS Sports Network, CBS, NBA TV, ESPN and Prime Video. The team's first nationally televised game takes place Opening Night in the Golden State Valkyries' first WNBA regular-season game and will be broadcast on ION.
Sparks' 2025 National Broadcast Schedule (all times listed in PT):
Friday, May 16 (7 p.m.) - Sparks at Valkyries - ION
Friday, May 23 (7 p.m.) -Sparks vs. Valkyries - ION
Friday, May 30 (7 p.m.) - Sparks at Aces - ION
Friday, June 6 (6:30 p.m.) - Sparks at Wings - ION
Wednesday, June 11 (7 p.m.) - Sparks at Aces - CBS Sports Network
Saturday, June 14 (10 a.m.) - Sparks at Lynx - CBS
Tuesday, June 17 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Storm - NBA TV
Saturday, June 21(5 p.m.) - Sparks at Lynx - NBA TV
Tuesday, June 24 (5 p.m.) - Sparks at Sky - ESPN
Thursday, June 26 (4 p.m.) - Sparks at Fever - Prime Video
Saturday, July 26 (4 p.m.) - Sparks at Liberty - NBA TV
Tuesday, July 29 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Aces - NBA TV
Friday, Aug. 1 (7 p.m.) - Sparks at Storm - ION
Tuesday, Aug. 5 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Fever - CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, Aug. 12 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Liberty - NBA TV
Friday, Aug. 15 (4:30 p.m.) - Sparks at Wings - ION
Tuesday, Aug. 26 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Mercury - NBA TV
Friday, Aug. 29 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Fever - ION
Monday, Sept. 1 (7 p.m.) - Sparks at Storm - NBA TV
Friday, Sept. 5 (4:30 p.m.) - Sparks at Dream - ION
Sunday, Sept. 7 (3 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Wings - NBA TV
Tuesday, Sept. 9 (7 p.m.) - Sparks at Mercury - NBA TV
Thursday, Sept. 11 (7 p.m.) - Sparks vs. Aces - NBA TV
2025 Sparks' National Broadcast Games Breakdown by Network
NBA TV - 10
ION - 8
CBS Sports Network - 2
CBS - 1
ESPN - 1
Prime Video - 1
The Sparks' schedule includes seven more nationally broadcast contests than the organization's 16 in 2024, which then marked a franchise high. From June 11-26, six consecutive Sparks games will be broadcast nationally. Additionally, nine of the Sparks' final 13 regular-season matchups are slated for national broadcast. More than half of Los Angeles' 2025 regular-season schedule will be broadcast nationally.
WNBA League Pass, which last year experienced a 366% growth in subscriptions, will stream 200+ live games this season (subject to blackout) through the WNBA App and WNBA.com, as well as select third-party distributors. The league's direct-to-consumer streaming service also provides access to every game on demand. For more information, visit WNBA.com/leaguepass.
Spectrum SportsNet continues to be the official TV home of the Sparks, and its 2025 broadcast schedule is forthcoming.
